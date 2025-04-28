From ‘I was saved by God’ to ‘buying Greenland’: Donald Trump’s standout quotes from his first 100 days as US President

“I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may do it through our auspices. But we're committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back. There's nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished," he told reporters onboard Air Force One as he traveled to the Super Bowl.