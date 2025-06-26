From leaks and media doubts to ‘historic success’: What Pete Hegseth said on US strikes on Iran

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday (June 26) defended the recent American strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, calling them “historically successful” and rejecting leaked intel that downplayed their impact. In a heated Pentagon briefing, he also criticised the media for focusing on scandal, leaks, and gender identity, insisting that Americans “don’t care” about whether pilots are male or female.

Intel report disputed Hegseth pushed back against leaked intelligence assessments that reportedly downplay the impact of the operation.

“Destroyed, defeated, obliterated – choose your word" Speaking at a Pentagon news conference, Hegseth dismissed early analysis suggesting the strikes may have delayed Iran’s nuclear progress by only a few months. “Destroyed, defeated, obliterated – choose your word,” Hegseth said. “This was a historically successful attack.”

Trump doubles down President Donald Trump earlier insisted the strikes were “devastating,” adding that doubting their success was “not only unpatriotic” but “makes the pilots who dropped the bombs very upset.”

Media in the crosshairs The briefing began with Hegseth blasting reporters for what he described as their obsession with scandal. “You’re hunting for scandals all the time,” he said, accusing the press of ignoring “historic moments” such as stronger US military and increased European defense spending.

He zeroed in on media coverage of the leaked intelligence report, accusing journalists of rooting for failure. “You, the press corps, cheer against Trump so hard,” Hegseth said. “It’s like in your DNA. You have to cheer against the efficacy of these strikes.”

On leaks and “irresponsible reporting” Hegseth expressed frustration over the media’s reliance on leaks, claiming they distorted the narrative. “When someone leaks something, they do it with an agenda,” he said. “That is what has changed—this new cycle based on irresponsible reporting.”

Conflicting reports on Fordow facility Hegseth faced repeated questions about whether Iran managed to move enriched uranium out of its Fordow nuclear facility before the strike.

Satellite images taken ahead of the bombing showed trucks lining up outside the site.

Pressed on whether enriched uranium had been relocated, Hegseth responded, “There’s nothing that I’ve seen that suggests that what we didn’t hit wasn’t exactly what we wanted to hit.”

When another reporter followed up, asking again about the possibility of uranium being moved, he insisted, “Of course, we’re watching every single aspect.”

A third question on the same topic led Hegseth to say, “I’m not aware of any intelligence that I’ve reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be moved or otherwise.”

Hegseth shrugs off gender recognition criticism Hegseth dismissed concerns over gender recognition in the military after being questioned about the lack of acknowledgment for a female pilot who took part in the recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

During a tense exchange at the Pentagon, a reporter challenged Hegseth on his initial post-strike messaging that praised only “the boys,” despite confirmation that a female pilot was part of the mission.

"Boys and bombers" is common Hegseth brushed off the criticism, describing “boys and bombers” as a “common phrase.”

“I will keep saying things like that whether they are men or women,” he said. “I am very proud of that female pilot, just like I am very proud of those male pilots.”

“We don’t play your little games” Hegseth went further, accusing the media of fixating on identity politics rather than military accomplishments.