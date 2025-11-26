From Linda McMahon to Howard Lutnick: Check who donated whopping $14 million to Donald Trump's transition effort

More than a year after Donald Trump was re-elected as the US President, a list of the people who donated to his transition efforts has been revealed.

Advertisement

According to a list published by The New York Times, 46 individuals raised slightly more than $14 million.

Of the amount collected, $13.7 million was spent on the transition effort. However, it was not revealed who donated what amount.

Among those who contributed included Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The report added that Paul Singer and Jeff Yass were among other billionaires who donated to Trump’s transition.

According to the NYT, Danielle Alvarez, a spokeswoman for the Trump transition, said that President Trump greatly appreciates his supporters and donors; however, unlike politicians of the past, he is not bought by anyone and does what’s in the best interest of the country.

Advertisement

“Any suggestion otherwise is simply false,” she added.

Also Read | Democrats introduce bill limiting donations to Trump's White House ballroom

The transition team, which was called as — Trump Vance 2025 Transition Inc — was registered with the I.R.S. as a non-charitable nonprofit. It was incorporated in Florida.

According to a list in the New York Times, donors also include Robert Johnson, Suzanne Johnson, Marlene Ricketts, Robert Bishop, Samantha George, Michael Desmond, Susan Silverie, Jonathan Slemrod, Thomas Schiavone, Marcel Kaminstein among others.

Earlier, Reuters reported that wealthy individuals and large US corporations donated to pay for the construction of a $300 million ballroom commissioned by President Donald Trump.

Earlier in October, Trump said that a wealthy private donor provided $130 million to the US government to cover potential shortfalls in military salaries caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

Advertisement