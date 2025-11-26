Subscribe

From Linda McMahon to Howard Lutnick: Check who donated whopping $14 million to Donald Trump's transition effort

$14 million was raised by 46 donors for Trump's transition efforts, as revealed by The New York Times. Key contributors included Education Secretary Linda McMahon and billionaires Paul Singer and Jeff Yass. 

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2025, 10:24 PM IST
US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)

More than a year after Donald Trump was re-elected as the US President, a list of the people who donated to his transition efforts has been revealed.

According to a list published by The New York Times, 46 individuals raised slightly more than $14 million.

Of the amount collected, $13.7 million was spent on the transition effort. However, it was not revealed who donated what amount.

Among those who contributed included Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The report added that Paul Singer and Jeff Yass were among other billionaires who donated to Trump’s transition.

According to the NYT, Danielle Alvarez, a spokeswoman for the Trump transition, said that President Trump greatly appreciates his supporters and donors; however, unlike politicians of the past, he is not bought by anyone and does what’s in the best interest of the country.

“Any suggestion otherwise is simply false,” she added.

The transition team, which was called as — Trump Vance 2025 Transition Inc — was registered with the I.R.S. as a non-charitable nonprofit. It was incorporated in Florida.

According to a list in the New York Times, donors also include Robert Johnson, Suzanne Johnson, Marlene Ricketts, Robert Bishop, Samantha George, Michael Desmond, Susan Silverie, Jonathan Slemrod, Thomas Schiavone, Marcel Kaminstein among others.

Earlier, Reuters reported that wealthy individuals and large US corporations donated to pay for the construction of a $300 million ballroom commissioned by President Donald Trump.

Earlier in October, Trump said that a wealthy private donor provided $130 million to the US government to cover potential shortfalls in military salaries caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

Without revealing the name, Trump praised the wealthy donor as a patriot and said, “He called us the other day and said, 'I'd like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown… because I love the military and I love the country.”

 
 
