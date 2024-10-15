A music memorabilia auction next month aims to raise around £2 million, featuring over 350 items, including Michael Jackson's jackets and Noel Gallagher's guitars.

From Michael Jackson's jackets to Noel Gallagher's guitars, music memorabilia will head to auction next month in a sale estimated to raise around 2 million pounds ($2.61 million). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore is offering more than 350 music items used by or that once belonged to megastars at its Nov. 15 sale, as part of a four-day event that will also sell film and television props and costumes.

Highlights from the music lots include a Jimi Hendrix master tape featuring four unreleased demo recordings in a box on which the musician wrote their titles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Framed "Beat It" lyrics, handwritten by Jackson, will also go under the hammer, as will some of his jackets. A black and gold military style one has a price estimate of 200,000 - 400,000 pounds ($261,000 - $522,000), while his red "Thriller" tour rehearsal jacket comes complete with multiple famous signatures.

"It has been not only signed by Michael, but on the inside, on the back lining, it's signed by John Landis, who... directed the ‘Thriller’ video, and his wife, Deborah Landis, who designed the jacket for Michael to wear," Propstore's music specialist Mark Hochman told Reuters.

"(At the) end of the day, it's a ‘Thriller’ jacket that Michael’s worn." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also for sale are 15 guitars previously owned and played by Noel Gallagher, in what Propstore says is the largest collection of Oasis guitars to come to auction. This includes his first while with the band, a cream Hohner JT60 (estimate 25,000 - 50,000 pounds), it said.

“Oasis guitars do come up for auction... primarily they’re Noel’s guitars and they're hugely sought after by collectors," Hochman said.

"The (Oasis) reunion has taken that interest to a different level." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other lots are John Lennon’s 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin amp (100,000 - 200,000 pounds) and a synthesiser Prince used during the recording of "Purple Rain" (50,000 - 100,000 pounds).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.