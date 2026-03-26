From backing National Guard role to Powell ‘attack’: Key takeaways from Trump’s cabinet meeting

US President Donald Trump made a series of wide-ranging remarks during a Cabinet meeting, touching on domestic security, the economy, the Federal Reserve, immigration, and ongoing legal battles.

National Guard deployment ‘like training’ Trump defended deploying National Guard troops to US cities, describing the missions as beneficial for troops.

“They love doing it… It’s like training,” Trump said.

“This is actually training. I never want to take them out of D.C.”

He pointed to past deployments in cities including Los Angeles, Memphis, and Portland as part of efforts to curb crime and support federal operations.

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Fresh attack on Fed Chair Jerome Powell Trump again targeted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over interest rate policy and central bank spending.

“We call him Jerome ‘too late’ Powell… he’s done a terrible job,” Trump said.

He also complained about legal scrutiny he faces compared to Powell.

“I get sued… but they don’t sue the guy whose interest rates are too high.”

Gas tax relief ‘on the table’ Amid rising fuel prices, Trump signaled that suspending the federal gas tax remains an option.

“It’s something we have in our pocket if we think it’s necessary,” he said.

He acknowledged short-term economic strain linked to the ongoing conflict, but expressed optimism about long-term growth.

Kennedy Center renaming controversy Trump defended the decision to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in his honor, calling it a sign of bipartisanship.

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“It shows that the Republicans and the Democrats… work together,” he said.

The move is facing legal challenges from Democratic lawmakers.

Farmers aid and tariff criticism The President said new measures to support American farmers would be announced soon, while defending past aid funded by tariffs.

“We love the farmers… we gave them $12 billion out of tariff money,” Trump said.

He also criticized a recent Supreme Court ruling against his tariff policy.

“It’s a terrible, terrible, horrible mistake… but we have another method.”

Immigration remarks and Minnesota case Trump renewed attacks related to a fraud case in Minnesota and criticized Somali immigrants, while also targeting state leadership.

“The attorney general is a dirty cop," Trump said. "It’s my opinion. It’s only my opinion, and something should be done about him,” Trump said, referring to Keith Ellison.

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Renewing his attacks on Somalian immigrants, telling reporters, "These people come from a crooked country, disgusting country, one of the worst countries in the world, acknowledged to be one of the worst countries."

Trump added, "They have no money. They have nothing. They come to our country, low IQs, and they rob us blind -- stupid people -- and they rob us blind."

Mail-in voting defense Despite previous criticism of mail-in ballots, Trump explained his own use of the method in a recent election.

"Because of the fact that I'm President of the United States, I did a mail in ballot for elections that took place in Florida, because I felt I should be here instead of being in the beautiful sunshine," he said.

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Criticism of judiciary Trump broadened his criticism to the judiciary, including the Supreme Court.