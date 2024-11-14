From national security to policy issues: Here’s what Donald Trump and Joe Biden discussed in their meeting?

The White House confirmed a peaceful transition of power following a two-hour meeting between President Biden and President-elect Trump. 

PTI
Updated14 Nov 2024, 07:42 AM IST
President-elect Donald Trump visited the Oval Office to meet with President Biden, marking his first trip to Washington since winning his second election.
The United States will see an orderly and peaceful transition of power, the White House said following a two-hour long meeting between President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

"Today, President Biden met with President-elect Trump for approximately two hours in the Oval Office. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles joined the meeting. It was substantive meeting and exchange of views," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters here.

"They discussed important national security and domestic policy issues facing the nation and the world. President Biden also raised important items on Congress's to-do list for the lame-duck session, including funding the government and providing the disaster supplemental funding the president requested," she said.

"Finally, the president reiterated what he said to the president-elect the day after the election and to the American people in the Rose Garden just last week: We will have an orderly transition and a peaceful transition of power," Jean-Pierre said.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that transitions are uniquely consequential moments in geopolitics. "They’re a time when competitors and adversaries can see possibly opportunity, because you have this change in government here,” he said.

Responding to a question, Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration wants to move forward. “We respect the will of the people. There was an election, as you know, last week, and the American people spoke. And so, the president is going to make sure that he puts the American people first. He's going to make sure that we move forward in this process and this transition process in a way that is respectful to the American people and to lead by example," the White House press secretary said.

"I think the president has shown that in the past week of that leadership. So, that's what you're going to hear. That's what we're going to continue to do in the 68 days that we have left in this administration," she added.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 07:42 AM IST
