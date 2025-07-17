From net worth to career graph - Things to know about Astronomer CEO Andy Byron amid alleged affair with Kristin Cabot

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron recently gained unwanted attention when Coldplay’s "kiss cam" at a Boston concert showed him embracing his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, leading to affair rumors. Videos went viral, with 5.8 million views on TikTok alone, yet this spotlight revealed nothing about his wealth.

Social media users joked about the scandal but found no details on his assets, homes, or lifestyle beyond his family life in New York with wife Megan and their two kids.



What is Andy Byron's net worth? A look at his professional career Andy Byron runs Astronomer, a data-software company valued at over $1.3 billion since 2022. Despite this huge company's worth, his personal net worth isn’t publicly known.

Tech CEOs like Byron usually earn money through high salaries, bonuses, and company stock. Astronomer has raised $93 million from big investors like Bain Capital, but Byron’s exact stake in the firm remains private.

His wealth is likely in the millions, common for leaders of billion-dollar tech firms, but no official records confirm this.



Before leading Astronomer, Byron held top jobs at companies like Lacework, Cybereason, and Fuze, where he grew revenue from $20 million to $100 million. These roles typically come with lucrative pay packages and stock options that build executive wealth over time.

As Astronomer’s CEO since July 2023, he oversees a platform used by major businesses worldwide, positioning him for further financial gains if the company grows or goes public.

Still, unlike celebrity CEOs, Byron keeps his finances low-key, sharing only career updates on LinkedIn.