From NYC to Chicago to Los Angeles, major US cities step up security for Hanukkah events after Bondi Beach shooting

Security for Hanukkah events was ramped up across the biggest cities in the US on Sunday after a terrorist attack on a Jewish gathering in Sydney's Bondi Beach killed at least 15.

Cities across the country, from New York City in the east coast to Los Angeles and San Francisco in the west, ramped up security arrangements for Jewish sites of worship and Hanukkah events, condemning the attack.

New York City The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Sunday greeted the Jewish community and marked the first day of Hanukkah, providing a threat assessment and an update on security arrangements.

"While there is currently no specific or credible threat to Hanukkah celebrations here, the NYPD will be out in full force at events and synagogues so that our communities can gather safely," the department said.

"The story of Hanukkah is an important reminder of the power of light over darkness, and that message is especially significant today," the NYPD further said.

The department urged residents to report any suspicious activity at its terrorism hotline, 888-NYC-SAFE.

Los Angeles On other side of the country, the Los Angeles Police Department also announced heightened security arrangements for Hanukkah.

"While there is no known threat to Los Angeles at this time, the LAPD remains vigilant and committed to protecting our diverse communities. As part of this commitment, the LAPD will provide extra patrols at Jewish facilities, schools, synagogues, and at Hanukkah events throughout the city," the department said, adding that it stood in solidarity with the Jewish community.

"Together, we can honor the spirit of Hanukkah by standing united against hate and violence," the department said.

It further urged all residents, especially those visiting synagogues and attending Hanukkah celebrations to stay alert and report suspicious activity.

The LAPD also urged community and faith leaders to review security protocols and contact the department for additional patrols or support.

Chicago The Chicago Police Department on Sunday also announced "special attention" to certain locations in the aftermath of the shooting at Bondi Beach.

"The Chicago Police Department is monitoring the situation in Sydney, Australia. While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, there is a special attention on places of worship and faith-based community centers," the department said.

San Francisco The San Francisco Police Department also issued a strongly worded warning against anti-semitism and informed people about increased security at places of worship and at Jewish events across the city.

"he SFPD has increased patrols at places of worship and Jewish events throughout the city. Our officers remain vigilant and are prepared to respond to any emergency," the department said.

It also asked residents to report suspicious activities at 415-575-444 or text a tip to TIP411. For emergencies, the SFPD advised people to contact 911.

Dallas The Dallas Police Department to issued a public communication regarding heightened security.

"With the start of Hanukkah this evening, the department will maintain an established presence and heightened awareness at related events and locations across the city. We are proactively assessing and enhancing safety measures and maintaining close communication with our public safety partners," the Dallas PD said, adding that there were "no credible threats" at the moment to the city.

"Following recent acts of violence in the United States and abroad, including the attack at Bondi Beach and the shooting at Brown University, the Dallas Police Department continues to remain vigilant by closely monitoring events nationwide for any potential impact to our diverse city," the department added.

Phoenix The Phoenix Police Department extended its compassion to the victims' families and the Jewish community, adding that it would be stepping up patrols at potential targets.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in partnership with community leaders, the Phoenix Police Department will be increasing patrols and visibility around synagogues and other faith-based institutions and events across our city as we enter this season of religious observances," the Phoenix PD said.

"At this time, there is no known threat to our community," it added.

San Diego The San Diego Police Department condemned the "horrible attack" in Sydney and said that while there were no threats in the city, it would continue to remain vigilant.

"While there are no known threats, the San Diego Police Department is working closely with our law enforcement partners, and out of an abundance of caution will be increasing patrols near houses of worship and community events," the department said.

"We understand the real fear that acts of violence like this spread among our communities. It is a reminder for all of us to remain vigilant," it added.

Miami The Miami Beach Police also extended its prayers in the aftermath of the attack, and said that it was stepping up security at key locations across the city.

"As a precautionary measure, we have increased our uniformed presence at synagogues, schools, and other key locations citywide to help ensure the continued safety of our residents and visitors," the department said, confirming that there were no credible threats to residents' safety.

"As we observe the first night of Hanukkah—a time of light, reflection, and resilience—we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious or unlawful activity," it said.

The police also advised people to contact 911 in cases of emergency and reach out on 305.673.7901 for other needs.

