From post offices to banks, here’s everything that will be closed on Veterans Day 2025.

Veterans Day is celebrated on Tuesday, 11 November every year in the US. The day marks the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I on 11 November 1918. The moment is remembered as the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

The day is set aside to recognize military veterans. The people who served, trained, deployed, returned home, or didn’t. The Department of Veterans Affairs notes that the observance is meant “to honor American Veterans of all wars.” Because it’s a federal holiday, several public services in the US will be closed.

Everything closed on Veterans Day 2025 Postal services will not be available on Veterans Day 2025 Post offices will be closed on 11 November, per USA Today. Regular mail won’t go out, including neighborhood delivery routes and commercial addresses. If something was expected to arrive that day, it will usually come on Wednesday instead.

Are shipping services available on 11 November? UPS will continue operating its pickup and delivery network. However, services that rely on USPS, like UPS SurePost or UPS Mail Innovations, could take an extra day, according to USA Today. FedEx is expected to run under normal scheduling, though individual storefront hours will differ by location.

Are banks operating on Veterans Day 2025? Most major bank branches, including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Capital One, and others, will close for the holiday, USA Today reported. ATMs and online services continue. Customer service support lines generally stay active.

Will financial markets open on Veterans Day 2025? Financial markets split their schedules: US stock markets will be open as usual, but the bond market will be closed for the day, per USA Today.

Will schools be shut on Veterans Day 2025? School schedules vary across the US. Many public school districts close outright, per NBC New York. Others remain open but hold Veterans Day assemblies, guest talks, student projects, or observances during class.

Government offices, mail service, and banks will remain closed on Veterans Day 2025. Retail, grocery, and most daily services stay open. Local hours can shift, especially in smaller towns and school districts, so check ahead to avoid surprises.

FAQs Will mail be delivered on Veterans Day? USPS will pause delivery; UPS and FedEx operate but some hybrid services may see delays.

Are banks open on Veterans Day? Most physical bank branches close, though ATMs and online banking remain available.