Tech billionaire Elon Musk, accompanied by his four-year-old son X, stood alongside Donald Trump in the Oval Office as the President signed an executive order to continue downsizing the federal workforce.

Musk, who leads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), instructed federal agencies to collaborate with DOGE to reduce staff and limit new hires. Describing the move as "common sense" rather than "draconian or radical," Musk emphasised the necessity of cost-cutting measures.

"The people voted for major reform" Defending his stance, Musk asserted that sweeping government cuts reflect the will of the people.

“The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what the people are going to get,” he told reporters. “That’s what democracy is all about.”

Trump praised Musk’s efforts, calling him a “powerful adviser” and commending DOGE’s work in reducing federal expenses.

Acknowledging mistakes and accountability Elon Musk admitted that some of his statements about government programs have been incorrect. Responding to a question about false claims, including that the US was spending $50 million on condoms for Gaza, Musk acknowledged past errors.

“Some of the things I say will be incorrect and should be corrected,” Musk said. “Nobody can bat 1,000.”

He also addressed concerns about transparency and oversight, stating, “I fully expect to be scrutinized and get, you know, a daily proctology exam, basically. It’s not like I think I can get away with something.”

Concerns over transparency Despite Elon Musk’s assurances, critics argue that DOGE lacks transparency. While Musk claimed that “all of our actions are maximally transparent”, DOGE’s website contains little information, and its posts on X lack crucial details on program cuts and agency access.

Potential conflicts of interest Musk also pushed back against concerns that his leadership at DOGE could create conflicts of interest, particularly regarding agencies that either regulate or contract with his companies, such as the Defense Department.

“First of all, I’m not the one filing the contract. It’s the people at SpaceX or something,” he said.

Legal challenges to workforce reductions Trump and Musk have proposed offering financial incentives to encourage federal workers to resign, though this plan is currently on hold pending a judge’s review. The so-called “deferred resignation program” would allow employees to quit and continue receiving pay until September 30.

However, legal battles are mounting as federal judges question the legality of these workforce reduction measures. Critics warn that the cuts have already led to agency closures and frozen aid programs, sparking concerns about government efficiency and accountability.

Musk: Federal bureaucracy is the “Fourth Branch” Musk, who was appointed by Trump and not elected, took aim at government workers, calling the federal bureaucracy an “unelected, fourth, unconstitutional branch of government”.

“They have more power than any elected representative,” he claimed, justifying DOGE’s aggressive cost-cutting agenda.

Also Read | Donald Trump fires USAID inspector general Paul Martin: Reports