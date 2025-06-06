From sleepovers to jumping on stage: A look at Elon Musk and Donald Trump's bromance before ‘big beautiful breakup’

For a short while, though, U.S. President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk seemed inseparable. Here are key moments from their high-profile alliance before it unravelled over Musk’s criticism of Trump’s grand, “big, beautiful” budget bill.

Advertisement

Jumping on stage The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, quite literally jumped for joy when he publicly backed Republican candidate Donald Trump on October 5, 2024.

The South African-born Musk sprang into the air like one of his own SpaceX rockets as he joined Trump on stage in Butler, Pennsylvania — the same location where Trump had survived an assassination attempt just three months prior. "As you can see, I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA," Trump told the crowd, tipping his all-black "Make America Great Again" hat.

Watch the video:

Advertisement

He would go on to become the campaign's biggest donor, spending nearly $300 million.

'Lil' X' Trump caught reporters off guard when he unexpectedly brought Elon Musk into the Oval Office for Musk’s first media appearance since arriving in Washington.

The bigger surprise, however, was Musk arriving with his young son — officially named X Æ A-Xii but more commonly called "Lil' X" — whom he later hoisted onto his shoulders.

“This is X and he's a great guy,” said Trump, as the boy picked his nose while his father boasted about his cost-cutting exploits with the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Advertisement

Tensions? What tensions? Rumors of friction were already circulating between the headstrong Musk and members of Trump’s administration when the billionaire attended his first cabinet meeting in February.

But Trump moved to squish any suggestions of trouble in paradise. “Anybody unhappy with Elon? If they are, we'll throw 'em out of here,” said Trump, jumping in after AFP asked Musk whether the reports of strains were true.

The rest of the cabinet then erupted into a round of applause for Musk -- just as they would do three months later when it emerged he was stepping back from the role. At another meeting, Musk proudly wore a “Trump was right about everything” baseball hat.

Advertisement

Sleepovers In the frenzied early weeks of Trump’s return to the presidency, the president and the tech mogul appeared nearly inseparable.

They traveled side by side aboard Air Force One and the Marine One helicopter. Musk even stayed overnight at the White House, proudly claiming he once devoured an entire tub of ice cream.

Their bromance also took a macho turn, as they were spotted together at mixed martial arts events, cementing their public camaraderie. Musk meanwhile proclaimed his loyalty on his social media platform, X. He declared himself the "First Buddy" and said: "I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man."

Tesla showroom Musk's Tesla car company took a major hit from his bromance with Trump. Trump, knowing that a threat to Musk's businesses could drive him out of his role, decided to help out.

Advertisement

The president turned the White House South Portico into a pop-up Tesla showroom for Musk, with a Cybertruck and a Model S parked outside. Trump even said he had purchased one. Two of Trump's press aides were seen posing in the gleaming red car as recently as last week, AFP reported.

I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.

After the spectacular break up it was still sitting in the White House parking lot on Thursday.

(With inputs from AFP)