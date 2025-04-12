From smartphones to laptops — US exempts THESE 20 items from Trump tariffs amid trade war | Check full list

In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration has granted tariff exclusions for a wide range of electronics imports—such as smartphones, computers, semiconductors, and flat panel displays—mostly that aren’t usually made in the US. The move, which comes amid escalating trade tensions, spares these products from President Donald Trump's steep 125% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Customs notice details exemptions The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published a notice to importers, listing 20 product categories that are now excluded from the heightened tariffs. The exemptions are retroactive to 12:01 a.m. on April 5, potentially allowing importers to reclaim duties already paid.

This means they will be exempt from the existing 145% tariffs on Chinese imports and the 10% baseline tariffs applied to other countries.

One of the most notable exemptions is tariff code 8471, which covers a broad array of computer-related products—including computers, laptops, disc drives, and automatic data processing equipment. Other exempted items include semiconductor devices, memory chips, and flat panel displays.

Shift in tariff strategy While the notice gave no formal explanation for the exclusions, it marks a notable softening in President Trump's previous maximalist tariff strategy. The administration had earlier announced a 10% baseline tariff on foreign imports, along with steeper reciprocal tariffs on several countries—excluding China, which remained subject to an additional 125% tariff.

Trade war tensions persist Despite this latest rollback, tensions between the US and China remain high. Beijing has responded with retaliatory tariffs, raising concerns about a full-scale trade war between the world’s two largest economies. The temporary 90-day reduction of tariffs for other countries has not been extended to China, keeping uncertainty high for many US importers.

US exempts these 20 items from Trump tariffs amid trade war. Check full list: 8471: Automatic data processing machines and units thereof; magnetic or optical readers, machines for transcribing data onto data media in coded form and machines for processing such data, not elsewhere specified or included.

8473.30: Parts and accessories of the machines of heading 8471.

8486: Machines and apparatus of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of semiconductor boules or wafers, semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits or flat panel displays; machines and apparatus specified in note 11(C) to this chapter; parts and accessories. Advertisement

8517.13.00: Smartphones

8517.62.00: Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus

8523.51.00: Solid-state non-volatile storage devices

8524: Flat panel display modules, whether or not incorporating touch-sensitive screens without drivers or controls circuits

8528.52.00: Capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data processing machine of heading 8471

8541.10.00: Diodes, other than photosensitive or light-emitting diodes (LED)

8541.21.00: Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors with a dissipation rate of less than 1 W

8541.29.00: Unmounted chips, dice and wafers

8541.30.00: Thyristors, diacs and triacs, other than photosensitive devices

8541.49.10: Other diodes

8541.49.70: Transistors

8541.49.80: Optical coupled isolators

8541.49.95: Other

8541.51.00: Semiconductor-based transducers

8541.59.00: Other

8541.90.00: Parts