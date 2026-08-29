From 'taking advantage' to 'can retaliate': Five issues driving the US-Canada trade war

The ongoing trade war between North American neighbours of US and Canada is being driven by a widening gap between how Washington and Ottawa view their economic relationship apart from rhetoric across the border. While US President Donald Trump argues that Canada has taken advantage of the United States and that Washington holds the upper hand, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has framed the dispute as a fight over sovereignty, jobs and Canada's ability to diversify its economy.

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The differences came into focus after weeks of negotiations between the two countries collapsed, with both sides accusing the other of demanding too much. These key issues remain the heart of the escalating trade war.

1. 'Canada is taking advantage of America' vs 'Canada is defending its sovereignty' Trump has repeatedly accused Canada of taking advantage of the United States. In an interview with right-wing radio presenter Glenn Beck, he said Ottawa had "taken advantage of the United States for many decades" and argued that Canada had benefited from access to the US market while imposing tariffs on American products.

Trump also said Canada had "taken our car industry" and "taken our agriculture industry", arguing that American farmers could not sell in Canada because of high tariffs while Canadian goods could enter the US market.

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The US president has also said that America does not need Canada and that Americans could obtain Canadian products elsewhere.

Ottawa, however, has framed the dispute differently. The Canadian government said it had negotiated in good faith for a deal that would protect Canadian workers and families, strengthen the economy, provide certainty for businesses and respect Canada's sovereignty.

Carney said Canada could not accept the attitude at the negotiating table that Canada was a "subsidiary of the United States".

The sovereignty issue became particularly important during the final stages of negotiations. According to the New York Times, US officials wanted the ability to review and potentially dictate the terms of Canada's future trade agreements with other countries.

Canada had sought a "Fortress North America" arrangement with very low or zero tariffs within North America and aligned tariffs against outsiders. But Ottawa rejected a US demand that Canada match American tariffs on third countries, arguing that it would interfere with Canada's efforts to diversify trade away from dependence on the US.

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2. 'Tariffs protect US workers' vs 'Tariffs threaten Canadian jobs' Trump has presented tariffs as a way to protect American industries and workers. He has complained that Canadian tariffs have prevented American farmers from selling into Canada and accused Canada of taking away US car and agricultural industries.

The US administration also took a hard line on steel, aluminium and automobiles during the negotiations. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick pushed for higher protection for US companies, including seeking limits on how much Canadian aluminium could receive lower tariff rates, according to the New York Times.

Lutnick also opposed lowering tariffs on heavy trucks to the same level proposed for cars. Canada produces vehicles including the GM Silverado and Ford F-350 and F-450 in Ontario, making the issue a red line for Canadian negotiators, the report said.

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Ottawa argues that tariffs and trade disruptions threaten Canadian workers and businesses.

The Canadian government said its counter-tariffs are intended to protect Canadian workers, farmers, fishers, families and businesses, while helping Canadian producers compete with US products in the domestic market.

Canada also announced additional financial support for businesses and workers affected by the trade dispute. The government said the measures include liquidity support for small and medium-sized businesses, assistance for tariff-affected industries and support for workers through income assistance, training and workforce-retention programmes.

3. 'Canada should make concessions' vs 'Canada shouldn't surrender to pressure' Washington and Ottawa also disagreed over what each side needed to give up to reach a deal.

US officials believed Canada could be persuaded to scale back its retaliatory tariffs and remove what Washington viewed as barriers to agriculture, energy and digital trade. The two sides initially agreed on the outlines of a deal before disagreements emerged during negotiations over metals and automobiles.

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According to the New York Times, the US ultimately offered to reduce tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium and cars and eliminate a tariff on Canadian lumber imposed last year.

The Canadian side, however, wanted more generous treatment for autos, electric vehicles and products made with metal. On the final day, Canadian negotiators pushed for the previously agreed floor on auto tariffs to be reduced from 7% to zero and sought lower tariffs on steel- and aluminium-based products, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Canada also wanted greater certainty that any agreement would not simply be overturned by the Trump administration.

The negotiations eventually broke down after Carney decided the concessions being demanded by Washington were unacceptable.

“The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave!” Trump said after the talks collapsed. Carney had raised the possibility of reviving the pipeline as part of a potential tariff deal, but Canada later backed away from offering cooperation on the project, according to the New York Times.

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Carney subsequently said Canada could not accept what the US had offered or give Washington what it had requested.

4. 'US has leverage' vs 'Canada can retaliate' Trump has argued that the US does not need Canada and that Canada needs access to the American market more than the US needs Canadian goods.

But Ottawa has several sources of economic leverage, even though using some of them could also hurt Canada.

About 70% of Canada's exported goods go to the US, according to the BBC. At the same time, Canada is the top customer for 26 US states, including Maine, Michigan and Wisconsin, and ranks among the top three export destinations for 45 of the 50 states.

Canada has so far chosen targeted retaliation. It plans to impose counter-tariffs of 15%, 25% and 50% on $27.6 billion of US imports from September 8, matching the corresponding US tariff rates.

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The measures will cover products including steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper and electronics.

Canada could potentially apply pressure through energy and critical minerals, although those measures are not part of the current counter-tariffs.

Carney has pointed to Canada's importance as an energy supplier to the US, saying Canada supplies 99% of US natural gas imports, 85% of electricity imports and 60% of crude oil imports. However, a CBC report noted that Canadian natural gas accounted for only about 8% of total US natural gas consumption in 2025, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Energy leverage also carries risks for Canada. Dulles Wang of Wood Mackenzie told CBC that halting Canadian gas exports could leave excess supplies trapped in Canada, pushing prices down and hurting the Canadian economy.

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Canada has already demonstrated its ability to target specific American industries. Provincial bans on US alcohol imposed after the first wave of tariffs caused US wine exports to Canada to fall 78% year over year, according to government data cited by the BBC. US spirits exports also fell by more than 70%, according to the distillers association.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also suggested that further measures could target US states and "make sure America's economy feels the pain".

5. 'Economic integration benefits America' vs 'Dependence on America is a vulnerability' The final disagreement concerns the countries' deep economic integration.

For Washington, Canada's dependence on the US market is a source of leverage. Trump has argued that the US can do without Canadian goods and that Canada needs America.

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For Ottawa, however, the trade confrontation has exposed the risks of being overly dependent on its southern neighbour.

The Canadian government has been seeking to diversify its trade relationships. During negotiations, Ottawa rejected US demands that could restrict Canada's ability to strike trade agreements with other countries.

Canada's reliance on the US is substantial: about 70% of its exported goods go to the American market, according to the BBC.

At the same time, the trade relationship runs in both directions. Canada is a major supplier of energy, minerals and other goods to the US, while American businesses and consumers depend on Canadian products and Canadian demand.

That interdependence has made the tariff battle particularly difficult for both sides. As Wood Mackenzie's Wang told CBC, there would be "no winner" if Canada halted natural gas exports, because the move would hurt both countries.

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About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.