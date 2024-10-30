Donald Trump's ally, Steve Bannon, was released from federal prison in the United States on Tuesday, a week before the US Presidential Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bannon was serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena issued over the US Capitol attack in 2021 by a congressional investigation.

Who is Steve Bannon? Trump's adviser, Steve Bannon, was born in Virginia and attended a military prep school. He joined the Navy and later completed his MBA at Harvard University, according to a report by the Guardian.

He worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and later ventured into media financing. During this time, he met Andrew Breitbart, a conservative media entrepreneur.

The report said that around 2010, Bannon met Trump and impressed him with his views on China and international trade. After the founder of the Breitbart News website died, Bannon took over the website in 2012.

Steve Bannon served as a key adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and became the Chief White House strategist in 2017. He was also elevated to the National Security Council.

However, their relationship turned sour sometime later on issues of policy and professional conduct. According to a CNN report, there was internal discord regarding trade, immigration, and foreign wars. Bannon was also blamed for spreading negative information about the staff.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency," Trump said in a statement .“When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," he added. Trump even called Bannon “Sloppy Steve" and claimed that they hadn't spoken for years. The duo later rekindled their friendship.

Reportedly, in 2020, Bannon was arrested on charges of fraud in an online fundraising scheme to build a wall at the US-Mexico border.