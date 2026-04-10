From Tucker Carlson to Candace Owens and Alex Jones, Trump takes aim at right-wing commentators—‘losers’ with ‘low IQs’

Fresh off agreeing to a sudden two-week ceasefire with Iran, US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a scathing attack against prominent right-wing political commentators, accusing them of supporting a nuclear-armed Tehran.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump trained his guns on former allies turned vocal critics, including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones, dismissing them as "losers" with low IQs attempting to hijack his movement for cheap publicity.

"I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! (sic)," wrote Trump on his Truth Social Platform.

"Look an their past, look at their record [sic]," Trump went on, declaring that they lacked what it takes and mocking their current ventures.

"They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE (sic)," wrote Trump.

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Donald Trump gets personal The US president also took highly personal shots at the individual hosts. He ridiculed Carlson as a broken man and a hand-flailing fool who needs a good psychiatrist after being fired from Fox News. Megyn Kelly was mocked for her past debate moderation, while Alex Jones was condemned for losing his fortune over his horrendous attack on the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, a financial ruin Trump noted was entirely justified.

Taking his grievances international, Trump attacked Candace Owens for her controversial claims regarding the First Lady of France. Trump fiercely defended Brigitte Macron, calling her a far more beautiful woman than Candace and expressing hope that Macron wins her ongoing defamation lawsuit.

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Trump also lashed out at figures like Marjorie Traitor Brown, whom he called by many names, saying they turn nasty when he refuses to return their calls because he is simply too busy on international and domestic affairs.

"These so-called 'pundits' are LOSERS, and they always will be! Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left 'News' Organizations, are 'hailing' them, and giving them 'positive' press for the first time in their lives. They’re not 'MAGA', they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA. As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go 'nasty', just like Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country (sic)," wrote Trump.

Trump's comments come amid expected talks between the US and Iran on Friday, after negotiators clinched a temporary two-week truce just 90 minutes before the US president's deadline to Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz was to expire.