Walmart and Trader Joe's issue nationwide recall on frozen pasta over listeria risk. All you need to know

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the US Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert to avoid consuming two frozen pasta products over a risk of listeriosis. These include Walmart’s ‘Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce’ and Trader Joe’s ‘Cajun-style blackened chicken breast fettuccine Alfredo’. As per The Darien Times, both companies have issued a recall for these products.

According to the health alert, these two ready-to-eat products might be infected with listeria, and could cause listeriosis. This is a condition that can lead to anything from headaches to even death and needs to be treated with antibiotics immediately.

The outbreak of listeriosis has seen 20 patients taking ill since August last year and has resulted in the death of four, the New York Times reports, quoting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Official alert by FSIS The FSIS acted following the emergence of cases where people were found suffering from listeriosis.

FreshRealm, the company that supplies the linguine pasta used in the contaminated products, conducted a test that found Listeria monocytogenes present in the two items. This led to both Walmart and Trader Joe’s issuing a recall and directing those who had purchased the products to either throw them away or return them.

The advisory on FSIS’s official website reads:

“The following products are subject to the public health alert:

Sold at Walmart: 12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled ‘MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE’ with ‘best if used by’ dates SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025. The product bears establishment number ‘EST. 50784’ or ‘EST. 47718’ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Sold at Trader Joe’s: 16-oz. plastic tray packages labeled ‘TRADER JOE’S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCINE ALFREDO’ with ‘best if used by’ dates 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, or 9/27/2025 printed on the front label of the packaging. The product bears establishment number ‘P- 45288’ inside the USDA mark of inspection.”

Dangers of listeriosis Listeriosis is especially dangerous for people who are above the age of 65 and those who have a compromised immune system. Pregnant women are also especially vulnerable to its ill effects and could experience miscarriage and stillbirth.

The health alert from FSIS also advises those who consumed these products to immediately consult a doctor in case of flu-like symptoms in the next two months.

FAQs What is listeria? Listeria is a bacterium that causes listeriosis, a condition that can lead to symptoms like headache, fever, muscle pain, diarrhea, miscarriage and can even lead to death if left untreated.

Which products have been flagged for containing listeria? Walmart’s ‘Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce’ and Trader Joe’s ‘Cajun-style blackened chicken breast fettuccine Alfredo’ have been found to contain listeria.