Fuel shock in US: These 20 states see the fastest gas price increase amid Hormuz crisis and war with Iran

Fuel prices have been climbing sharply across the US ever since its conflict with Iran erupted at the end of February. Multiple states have already breached the $4 per gallon mark, while others are not far behind, hovering at $3.65 or more. California tops the list when it comes to gas prices—where the costs averaged a steep $5.88 per gallon on March 30, as per a report by Business Insider.
The latest surge in prices mark the first time since 2023 that gas has crossed the $3 mark in all 50 states, mentioned the report.
The analysis of AAA data comparing prices on March 30 with those from a month earlier shows that in at least 20 states, price hikes are rising even faster than the national average—highlighting the growing strain on consumers.
|State
|Average Gas Price ($/gallon)
|Increase in %
|Area with Highest Prices
|Utah
|4.20
|52.4
|St George metro area
|Idaho
|4.26
|43.4
|Twin Falls metro
|Indiana
|3.99
|41.7
|Michigan City-La Porte metro area
|Tennessee
|3.63
|41.7
|Memphis metro area
|Arizona
|4.68
|41.3
|Phoenix
|Ohio
|3.82
|35.9
|Columbus metro area
|Kentucky
|3.72
|40.8
|Bowling Green metro area
|Virginia
|3.89
|38
|Washington, DC metro area
|Illinois
|4.21
|37.8
|Chicago
|Colorado
|3.90
|36
|Glenwood Springs
|Wyoming
|3.83
|39.7
|Cheyenne
|New Mexico
|3.86
|39.9
|Farmington metro area
|South Carolina
|3.65
|36.7
|Sumter
|North Carolina
|3.76
|36.5
|Wilmington metro area
|Alabama
|3.65
|37.7
|Montgomery metro area
|Texas
|3.61
|39
|El Paso
|Louisiana
|3.61
|40.8
|Houma-Thibodaux
|Maryland
|4.01
|36.2
|Washington, DC metro area
|Mississippi
|3.58
|41.1
|South Haven-Olive Branch metro area
The surge in gas prices comes after US and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran on February 28, sending global oil markets into a spin. The conflict has disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route that connects other nations with the rich Persian Gulf.
According to AAA’s Fuel Price Tracker, gas prices across the US have jumped by over 30% in just a month, mentioned a report by CNBC – citing the data.
Here's the full list of states, where the gas prices are rising the fastest, as per Business Insider's analysis:
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