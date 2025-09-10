Full Iryna Zarutska video: Decarlos Brown Jr says after fatal stabbing, ‘I got that white girl’ | Watch

Accused killer Decarlos Brown Jr “broke” that night as he allegedly stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death. It happened on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now, the motive behind the alleged murder has been revealed. According to Decarlos’ sister, Tracey Brown, he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. He often claims that the government has implanted a chip in him. “A person that is hearing voices in their head and believes the world is against them, they’re going to break. And, I think that night he broke,” Tracey, once assaulted by her brother in 2022, told CNN.

Also Read | Iryna Zarutska murder video | Footage shows blood all over Ukrainian refugee

In a disturbing jail audio, Brown said “the material in his body” had killed Iryna Zarutska, not him. He admitted that he had never spoken to the victim before. “I hurt my hand, stabbing her. I don’t even know the lady. I never said not one word to the lady at all. That’s scary, ain’t it? Why would somebody stab somebody for no reason?” the Daily Mail quoted Brown as saying during the phone conversation from jail with his sister. During the chat, Tracey asked her brother why he had targeted Iryna. “She’s from the Ukraine, she’s from Russia, and they had a war going on against the United States, so I’m just trying to understand, of all people, why her?” she asked.

Brown said “they” had lashed out at the victim. “Whoever was working the materials, they lashed out on her. That’s all there is to it. Now they really gotta investigate what my body was exposed to. Now, they gotta do an investigation as to who was the motive behind what happened,” the 34-year-old replied. “I strongly feel like he should not have been on the streets at all. I'm going to be honest. I'm not blaming anyone for his actions, except for the state. I'm blaming the state for letting him down as far as seeking help,” Tracey told the Daily Mail. 'He was a high risk. He was not in his right mind. He was not safe for society. We know what he has been dealing with for the last three years. And, now, an innocent woman is dead,” she said. “He was asking and crying for help, and no one heard him or took him seriously. He reached a level of his mental illness that caused him to commit a heinous crime,” she added. What happened to Iryna Zarutska? On August 22, 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska boarded a late-night Blue Line train at Scaleybark station in Charlotte. Wearing khaki pants, a dark shirt and a pizzeria hat, the Ukrainian refugee sat in an empty row. She was busy with her phone, unaware of the danger behind her. Just minutes later, passenger Decarlos Brown pulled out a knife from his clothes, glanced out the window and suddenly lunged forward.

Also Read | Texas flight attendant’s murderer gets caught due to accidental voice message