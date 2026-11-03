Full list: National Geographic names 5 US destinations among world's best places to visit in 2027 - Details

National Geographic has selected five destinations in the United States among its Best of the World travel list, highlighting places offering scenic landscapes, outdoor adventures, local cuisine and distinctive cultural experiences.

The publication's annual list features 25 destinations across the globe that travellers should consider visiting in the year ahead. The five US locations are Madison in Wisconsin, the Pacific Coast Highway in California, the Southern Ozarks spanning Missouri and Arkansas, Baltimore in Maryland, and Catalina Island off the California coast.

From lakefront trails and historic waterfronts to mountain biking routes and island landscapes, the destinations offer a range of experiences for travellers.

1. Madison, Wisconsin: Lakefront trails, cycling and local food Madison, Wisconsin's capital, has been recognised for its outdoor attractions, food scene and mix of university-town culture and urban experiences.

Located between Lakes Mendota and Monona, the city offers green spaces, beaches and extensive cycling and hiking routes. National Geographic describes Madison, which has around 290,000 residents, as compact enough to explore on foot or by bicycle.

The city reportedly has more than 200 miles of hiking trails and bikeways connecting neighbourhoods, beaches and around 300 parks. One popular route is the 13-mile cycling loop around Lake Monona, which passes Olbrich Botanical Gardens and the downtown waterfront.

The publication also highlighted the Dane County Farmers Market, held on Capitol Square on summer Saturdays. Food recommendations include Fairchild, known for its use of local vegetables in homemade ravioli, and Ahan, which serves Laotian cuisine.

2. Pacific Coast Highway, California: Coastal drives and arts communities The Pacific Coast Highway has been featured for its spectacular coastal scenery and the reopening of sections affected by mudslides in Big Sur, which had led to a three-year closure.

National Geographic also highlighted arts-focused communities along the route. Laguna Beach, an artist colony in Southern California, will mark its centennial in 2027. Its downtown area offers beach access, galleries, boutiques, outdoor performance spaces and restaurants.

Further north, Lompoc features more than 30 murals depicting its agricultural heritage and a wine region known as the Wine Ghetto.

The publication also recommended Harmony, a small town with a population of 18, known for its locally owned businesses, including Harmony Valley Creamery. Further north, Mendocino County and Fort Bragg offer galleries and exhibitions, including those at Pacific Textile Arts.

3. Southern Ozarks: Outdoor adventures across Missouri and Arkansas The Southern Ozarks, spanning Missouri and Arkansas, have been recognised for their bluffs, valleys and ridgelines, along with opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Near Bentonville, Arkansas, Bella Vista offers mountain biking routes and the OZ Trails Bike Park, the state's first chairlift-served mountain bike park, with access to 20 miles of trails.

Across the Missouri border, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park covers 10,000 acres of limestone cliffs and valleys. Visitors can hike and cycle through its trails and spot wildlife, including elk, bison and longhorn cattle.

4. Baltimore, Maryland: American history and waterfront attractions Baltimore has been recognised for its railway heritage, historic markets and waterfront attractions.

The city chartered the country's first commercial railroad in 1827. The National Museum of Railroad History and Innovation is expected to mark the railway's 200th anniversary in 2027 with a reported $38 million upgrade.

Other attractions include Lexington Market, established in 1782, the Inner Harbor, the National Aquarium and the historic USS Constellation warship.

National Geographic also highlighted the Baltimore Blueway's kayaking trails and Fort McHenry, which inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star-Spangled Banner".

5. Catalina Island, California: Trails, wildlife and coastal views Catalina Island, accessible by boat from California's mainland, is the second California destination on the list.

A ferry journey from Long Beach takes around an hour. The island offers sweeping coastal landscapes, ridgelines and wildlife, including bison and its native island foxes.