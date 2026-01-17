Subscribe

Full list of European countries that Donald Trump slapped tariffs on to fulfil his Greenland takeover plan

US President Donald Trump escalated efforts to acquire Greenland by imposing a 10% import tax on goods from eight European nations opposing US control. He warned of potential tariffs up to 25% by June 1 until the territory is secured.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated17 Jan 2026, 10:22 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Saturday intensified his push to acquire Greenland, imposing a 10% import tax from February on goods coming from eight European countries over their opposition to US control of Greenland. He warned that he could impose tariffs of up to 25 on June 1 until the Danish territory is secured.

"On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," he wrote.

Which European countries did Trump impose tariffs on?

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Finland

(This is a developing story. More to come)

 
 
