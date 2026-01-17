Full list of European countries that Donald Trump slapped tariffs on to fulfil his Greenland takeover plan

US President Donald Trump on Saturday intensified his push to acquire Greenland, imposing a 10% import tax from February on goods coming from eight European countries over their opposition to US control of Greenland. He warned that he could impose tariffs of up to 25 on June 1 until the Danish territory is secured.
"On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," he wrote.
Denmark
Norway
Sweden
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Finland
(This is a developing story. More to come)