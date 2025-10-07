October Supermoon: When is the best time to view? Why is it special? Check all details here

Supermoon Tonight: The first supermoon of 2025 will rise on Monday night, marking the start of a series of four consecutive supermoons stretching into early 2026, according to NASA. The full moon will officially occur at 10:48 PM Central Time (11:48 PM ET) on Monday, October 7, but it will rise shortly after sunset and remain visible throughout the night. At approximately 224,599 miles from Earth, this full moon will be one of the closest of the year.

How can you best observe the October supermoon? For the clearest view, lunar enthusiasts are advised to choose an open, flat area with an unobstructed view of the sky. Fields, parks, and waterfronts make ideal spots. Observers are also encouraged to prioritise safety while watching the moon.

Why is it called the Harvest Supermoon? October’s full moon is usually known as the Hunter’s Moon. However, when the full moon is closest to the autumnal equinox, as it is in 2025, it is called the Harvest Moon instead.

The Harvest Supermoon rises above Tower Bridge in London. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

What makes a supermoon special? A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Although not an official astronomical term, NASA explains that a supermoon happens when the moon is within 90% of its perigee, making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than the smallest full moon of the year.

Noah Petro, project scientist for NASA’s Artemis III mission, said: “The joy of a full moon is that if it’s cloudy in your neighbourhood on Monday night on the 6th, you can look Tuesday, and the moon will still look fairly full.”

