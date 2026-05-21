‘Future of the Republican Party destroyed’: Former Trump ally Greene's explosive attack after Massie loses GOP primary

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene sharply criticized the Republican establishment after longtime Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie lost his GOP primary race to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein.

Greene described Massie’s defeat as a major turning point for the Republican Party and linked it directly to their efforts to push for the release of Justice Department files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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‘Releasing the Epstein files was our demise’ In a lengthy post on X, Greene praised Massie, saying: “I am proud and thankful to have served in the U.S. House of Representatives with my friend Thomas Massie, a giant among weak pathetic men,” Greene wrote.

She then directly tied Massie’s defeat to their bipartisan pressure campaign over the Epstein files.

“Releasing the Epstein files was our demise,” she said.

“But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth.”

Greene also accused political leaders of being influenced by elite interests and foreign lobbying networks.

“You are ruled by the Epstein class that cares nothing about you and your elected leaders are bought and controlled by a foreign lobby,” she wrote.

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Greene warns Republican Party’s future has been damaged Greene argued that Massie’s loss represented a broader collapse of what she described as the “real” America First movement inside the Republican Party.

“Tonight the future of the Republican Party was destroyed,” she wrote.

She predicted that younger conservatives would eventually replace the current Republican leadership structure.

“The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion,” Greene added.

She concluded the statement with a dark warning about the future of the country.

“Let us pray that we have a country left by the time these creatures are gone.”

From Trump ally to Trump critic Greene had once been among President Trump’s closest allies in Congress and one of the most outspoken defenders of his political agenda.

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However, her relationship with Trump deteriorated after he ordered Operation Midnight Hammer airstrikes against Iran last year.

Following the strikes, Greene increasingly criticized both the Trump administration and Republican leadership.

Trump eventually called for Greene to face a Republican primary challenge, escalating tensions between the two.

Greene later resigned from the House earlier this year.

Thomas Massie at odds with Trump Longtime Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie built his political identity around opposing party orthodoxy, government spending and US military intervention — positions that eventually placed him in direct conflict with President Donald Trump.

Massie, known for his libertarian streak and willingness to vote against his own party, lost his Republican primary after a fierce Trump-backed challenge by former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein.

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His defeat marked the end of one of the most unconventional conservative careers in Congress.

Opposition to Trump-backed spending bills Massie repeatedly opposed large federal spending packages, arguing they worsened America’s debt crisis.

One of his most notable clashes with Trump came in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Massie objected to quickly passing a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package without a formal recorded vote.

Massie also voted against Trump’s major tax and spending legislation, warning that trillions of dollars in added costs would deepen federal deficits.

Opposition to foreign military intervention Massie consistently rejected US military involvement overseas, separating himself from many Republicans and Democrats on foreign policy.

He opposed American military actions involving:

Iran

Venezuela

Foreign military aid packages

Expanded overseas intervention

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Massie also repeatedly voted against US foreign aid, including assistance to Israel, a position that drew heavy criticism and millions of dollars in opposition spending from pro-Israel groups.

Push for release of Epstein files One of Massie’s highest-profile battles involved efforts to force the Justice Department to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie partnered with Ro Khanna in a bipartisan push demanding greater transparency around the Epstein investigation.