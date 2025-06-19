Gale Street Inn closure: Iconic Chicago restaurant shuts doors, here's what they said

Chicago -based popular restaurant , Gale Street Inn, has shut its doors for good, and has dropped an emotional closure announcement on social media. The restaurant, located at 4914 N Milwaukee Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, will not reopen again after the owners in an Instagram post said, “With a sad but satisfied heart, we have closed our restaurant. Hiring and retaining quality staff has proven too tough for too long. We are tired of sucking, we have standards you know. But overworking our existing crew is not the answer. "

“There are simply too many of you and not enough of us. Thank you to our current & past teams. Man what a run! Thank you to all of our guests for all of the years. To our vendors, thank you for delivering the goods, always. To the city of Chicago, we loved operating in the greatest food town on the planet. We will come up with a gift card plan and fill you in . There is no gracious way to close a retail business and we apologize for the inconveniences in advance. We wish you all peace and love. Good Bye, GSI,” the post continued.