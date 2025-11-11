Gale warning in Michigan: Strong winds and 11-foot waves to hit Lake Michigan shoreline on 11 November

The National Weather Service (NWS) Grand Rapids has issued a Gale Warning for areas from St Joseph to Manistee, Michigan, in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM EST on 11 November 2025. This warning signals the arrival of powerful winds, rough waves, and low visibility along the Lake Michigan shoreline, which could impact both tourists and mariners, as per ubirataonline.

The Gale Warning came after an already active Small Craft Advisory, which continues until 1 PM EST the same day. The NWS urges the public to stay alert and make safe decisions when planning outdoor or water-based activities.

Strong winds and dangerous waves expected Forecasters predict southwest winds of 20 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots, during the warning period. Waves are expected to rise between 6 and 11 feet, creating highly unsafe water conditions. The combination of strong winds and large waves may reduce visibility, damage vessels, and make boating extremely risky.

Authorities warn that small boats are at the greatest risk, as the force of the waves could cause them to capsize. Mariners are strongly advised to stay away from water, secure their boats, and, whenever possible, move towards the harbour.

Impact on tourist and lakeside attractions Popular lakeside destinations like St Joseph, Manistee, Holland State Park, and Saugatuck Dunes State Park are expected to feel the impact of rough weather. Tourists who are planning Boat tours, fishing trips, or water sports might have to change their plans.

Instead, visitors are encouraged to explore indoor attractions, like visiting a museum, or outdoor activities, which are away from the shoreline, like hiking.

Safety guidelines for visitors and mariners NWS has shared some important safety tips for people to stay safe. Tourists should seek shelter during the warning period and stay away from the waterfront areas. People planning for outdoor activities should stay indoors and avoid open, exposed locations.

Drivers should be cautious while traveling, especially on coastal highways or bridges, as strong winds can affect vehicle control. Travelers heading to the region should stay updated through NWS alerts and local news, as the weather may cause flight delays or travel disruptions.

As Michigan prepares for this warning of severe weather, safety must remain the top priority. By staying informed, avoiding risky water activities, and following official guidelines, tourists and mariners can ensure a safer experience along Lake Michigan this November.

FAQs 1. What does a Gale Warning mean for tourists in Michigan? A Gale Warning means strong winds and high waves are expected, making water activities unsafe. Tourists should avoid boating and stay away from the shoreline during the warning period.

2. Are Lake Michigan beaches and parks open during the Gale Warning? Yes, most beaches and parks remain open, but visitors should avoid the water and stay in sheltered or indoor areas until conditions improve.