What is the Gang of Eight? Marco Rubio briefed leaders before the US and Israel struck Iran: All you need to know

Hours after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting its naval and military forces, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Saturday (local time) said that before the attacks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called all members of the "Gang of Eight" to provide congressional notification and added that he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members. The development comes after concerns were raised over whether Trump acted without receiving the required congressional approval.

According to a report in The Independent, House Speaker Mike Johnson also said that earlier this week, the "Gang of Eight" was briefed in detail about a potential strike on Iran.

Here's all you need to know about the Gang of Eight:

What is the Gang of Eight? The Gang of Eight is a group of Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate and the House of Representatives, usually informed by the White House when a military attack is about to take place. According to a report in The Guardian, the select group is briefed on classified intelligence matters, which can include preparations for a crucial military action. Rubio briefed the group earlier this week on 24 February, hours before Trump made his first State of the Union address of his second term. Before 2026, the group was last briefed on 5 January, the day after Washington launched its successful operation to capture Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

Who is in the Gang of Eight? According to NBC News, the Gang of Eight includes Mike Johnson (R-LA), Speaker of the US House of Representatives; Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), House Minority Leader; John Thune (R-SD), Senate Majority Leader; Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader; Rick Crawford (R-AR), Chair of the House Intelligence Committee; Jim Himes (D-CT), Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee; Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee; and Tom Cotton (R-AR), Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Also Read | Full list of sites in the Middle East where explosions were heard

House Speaker's statement on Iran In a post on X, Mike Johnson, the House Speaker, said, "Today, Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions. President Trump and the Administration have made every effort to pursue peaceful and diplomatic solutions in response to the Iranian regime’s sustained nuclear ambitions and development of terrorism, the murder of Americans, and even their own people."

He went on to say that Tehran, for decades, has defiantly maintained its nuclear program while arming and funding terrorist organisations like Hamas, Hezbollah, and others. Tehran and its proxies have menaced US lives, systematically destabilised the Middle East, and threatened the security of the entire West.