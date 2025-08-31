Gas prices in Southern California jump ahead of Labor Day. What’s causing the hike?

Gas prices in Southern California increased ahead of the Labor Day holiday, leading to more expenses for travelers in one of the busier travel periods of the year. The Auto Club of Southern California, in a statement on August 28, said that gas prices jumped by 10 cents or more across most of the region during the last week.

This was the second time this year that the area has recorded increases of such magnitude. Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe said in a release that this was the first time in 2025 that pump prices were higher in some Southern California areas than they were on the same date last year.

Nationwide, gas prices on Labor Day are expected to be at $3.15, the lowest for the holiday since 2020, gasoline price tracker GasBuddy said.

Southern California gas prices Statewide, the average cost per gallon on Friday was $4.59, a jump of nearly 8 cents from a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Compared to last month, the cost of the fuel was 12 cents higher. However, prices across California remain slightly lower, by about 4 cents per gallon, compared to the same time in 2024.

In the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, the average price of self-serve regular gasoline is $4.61 per gallon, up by 13 cents compared to last week and four cents over last year’s cost. In San Diego, the average price is 12 cents higher than last week, meaning consumers have to shell out $4.67 per gallon.

Why are gas prices high in Southern California? Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe explained that most of the recent price increases “happened last weekend after a spike in Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices due to some unplanned refinery maintenance, according to Oil Price Information Service.”

California has the highest average gas price in the country. Hawaii and Washington state follow, the LA Times reported.

The news comes as many people from the state will be traveling for the holiday weekend. However, according to AAA, Los Angeles itself is not expected to rank among the top travel destinations this weekend.

Instead, domestic travelers will make their way to cities like Seattle, Orlando and New York, AAA said.

FAQs Are gas prices in California high? Yes, they are higher compared to the national average.

Why are gas prices in Southern California going up? Wholesale gasoline prices jumped last week due to some unplanned refinery maintenance.