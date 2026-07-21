Gates Foundation external review finds no evidence of payments to Jeffrey Epstein

The Gates Foundation on Tuesday (July 21) said an independent external review found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was paid by the foundation or that its employees participated in or had knowledge of his criminal activities, while announcing a series of governance reforms to strengthen oversight and risk management.

The review was conducted by law firm WilmerHale, which was retained earlier this year after the foundation acknowledged it regretted having employees interact with the late financier and convicted sex offender in any capacity.

Review examined past engagements Commissioned by CEO Mark Suzman in March 2026 with the support of Foundation Chair Bill Gates and the independent members of the Governing Board, the review included more than 50 interviews with current and former employees and an examination of extensive internal documents.

According to the foundation, WilmerHale found no evidence that Epstein received payments from the foundation and no evidence that foundation personnel participated in or were aware of Epstein's sex trafficking operation or other criminal conduct.

Two areas of engagement identified The review found that the foundation's engagement with Epstein between 2011 and 2014 centered on two initiatives.

The first involved a proposed donor-advised fund (DAF) intended to pool donations from wealthy philanthropists to support global public health. The foundation ultimately abandoned the proposal after the promised donors and philanthropic partners did not materialize.

The second involved the International Peace Institute (IPI), a nonprofit organization introduced to Bill Gates by Epstein. The foundation later awarded a grant to IPI for polio eradication efforts following its standard internal due diligence and review process.

Foundation approves governance changes Following the review, the Governing Board unanimously approved several measures aimed at strengthening governance and accountability.

The reforms include:

-A centralized vetting process for brokers, donor advisers, co-funders and other third parties connected through senior leadership.

-A formal escalation process for organizational and reputational risks linked to projects introduced by the chair, board members or executive leadership.

-Clearer authority and oversight for personnel holding dual roles with the foundation and organizations associated with Bill Gates.

-Expanded conflict-of-interest policies covering a broader range of actual and potential conflicts.

-Stronger safeguards and approval requirements for handling sensitive and confidential foundation records.

Foundation leadership responds CEO Mark Suzman said the review reinforces the importance of maintaining trust while strengthening internal controls.

"The work we do depends on integrity and earning and maintaining the trust of partners," Suzman said. "That's why we welcome the findings of this external review and are moving forward with Board-approved actions to further strengthen how we vet partners, manage risk and ensure accountability going forward."

Bill Gates said completing the review provides greater clarity for employees, partners and grantees while improving oversight.

"Completing this review is an important step in providing the clarity that partners, employees, and grantees deserve as well as strengthening our oversight with additional policies going forward," Gates said. "We are committed to ensuring trust and transparency are never compromised."

Gates Foundation board member Tom Tierney said the organization would now focus on implementing the recommendations.