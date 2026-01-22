Gavin Newsom’s Davos talk cancelled a last minute amid alleged State Department pressure: Report

California Governor Gavin Newsom was informed at the 11th hour that his scheduled talk at USA House in Davos had been canceled, according to Politico. The session, originally set for Wednesday (January 21), was organized by Fortune and was reportedly aimed at CEOs and other global business leaders.

USA House, attending Davos for the first time as the US government’s officially recognized headquarters, reportedly opted not to include any US officials in the discussion, Politico reported.

In a private exchange obtained by Politico, a Newsom administration official accused the organizers of bowing to political pressure from the State Department. The organizer denied this, emphasizing that Newsom remained welcome at the venue.

The incident reflects broader political tensions at the World Economic Forum, where Newsom, a Democratic governor and potential 2028 presidential contender, has sought to position California as an alternative to policies promoted by Trump officials in Switzerland, Politico noted.

Denial of un-invitation In messages cited by Politico, an event organizer clarified that Newsom had not been “un-invited” and that the decision was not influenced by any political imperatives.

Bessent ridicules Newsom from Davos stage Speaking from a Davos stage, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took aim at the California governor, saying: “Gavin Newsom may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris,” Bessent said, drawing laughter from the audience.

He also appeared to reference the scrapping of Newsom’s Davos speech, questioning the governor’s economic credentials.