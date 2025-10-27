Gavin Newsom signals interest in 2028 Presidential run: 'I'd be lying if I said otherwise'

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is weighing a run for US president in 2028, but will make a decision after the 2026 midterm elections.

"I'm looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment," Newsom told CBS News.

When asked if he was considering a run, Newsom admitted, "Yeah, I'd be lying (if I said) otherwise."

Newsom’s moves and party profile Newsom has taken several steps this year to test the waters for a presidential bid, raising his profile by confronting Trump on a range of issues. He has mocked Trump’s social media style while also pursuing more serious actions, including lawsuits to block the deployment of the National Guard to California.

Democrats searching for a path forward Democrats have struggled to articulate a clear vision for governing after Trump’s 2024 victory over President Joe Biden’s successor, Vice President Kamala Harris. The Democrats have, however, criticised trump’s policies on immigration, tariffs, and the military.

"I am not done," Harris said. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones."