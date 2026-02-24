Gavin Newsom spokesperson tells reporter to ‘f–k off’ over dyslexia proof request

A spokesperson for Gavin Newsom told a reporter to “f–k off” after being asked to provide proof of the California governor’s childhood dyslexia diagnosis, according to screenshots shared online.

The exchange occurred when RealClearPolitics correspondent Susan Crabtree emailed Newsom’s office seeking documentation to support the Democrat’s long-standing claim that he was diagnosed with dyslexia in 1972 at around age five.

“Hey Susan — thanks for reaching out. Respectfully, f–k off,” Newsom’s communications director, Izzy Gardon, wrote in response, according to a screenshot Crabtree posted on X.

Reporter pushes back Crabtree criticized the response, saying journalists are entitled to verify claims made by elected officials.

“Californians and all Americans deserve real answers about Newsom’s claims, not lazy, expletive-laced deflections and hand gestures from a politician from a failed state who wants to be president,” she said.

“I’m going to continue to ask the tough questions despite this vitriolic taxpayer-funded attempt to intimidate me,” Crabtree added.

Dyslexia comments reignite controversy Newsom’s dyslexia diagnosis resurfaced in recent days after he referenced the reading disorder during a book tour stop in Atlanta promoting his new memoir. The governor has spoken publicly about his dyslexia since at least 2004, when he was mayor of San Francisco.

During an event with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Newsom cited his SAT score while discussing his academic struggles.

“I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, ‘I’m like you. I’m not better than you.’ I’m a 960 SAT guy,” Newsom said.

“And I’m not trying to offend anyone,” he added. “I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940 … You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech.”

Newsom hits back at critics Following backlash over the remarks, Newsom defended himself on social media, accusing critics of hypocrisy.

“You didn’t give a s–t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President [Barack] Obama or calling African nations s—holes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” Newsom wrote.

“Spare me your fake f–king outrage.”

The episode comes as Newsom, widely viewed as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender, faces heightened scrutiny over his public statements.

