Gayle King Net Worth: How much is the CBS Mornings anchor worth in 2026? See her salary, properties and luxury assets

Veteran television host Gayle King has signed a fresh contract with CBS News, ending months of speculation about her future at the network. King, 71, will continue as co-host of CBS Mornings, a role she has held for more than a decade, and expressed enthusiasm about staying with the network she described as her “longtime home”.

She told Reuters: “Rumours of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated. CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I'm excited about continuing at ‘CBS Mornings’.”

Although the specific terms of her new deal have not been disclosed, King’s previous contract – set to expire in May – was reported to be worth around $15 million a year. She is widely regarded as one of the highest-paid on-air news personalities in American television.

Career Salary and Net Worth King’s long career in broadcast journalism has earned her a substantial personal fortune. As of 2025, industry estimates place her net worth around $80 million, drawing from her CBS salary, media ventures and other income streams. She reportedly earns a salary in the low-to-mid eight figures annually from CBS alone, with some reports placing her pay between $12 million and $15 million per year in recent contracts.

In addition to her television salary, King has diversified her earnings through roles as editor at large for O, The Oprah Magazine and various speaking engagements, books, podcasts and endorsements. Over the years she has also built a reputation as a respected interviewer in broadcast journalism.

Real Estate and Luxury Assets King’s wealth has allowed her to build an impressive real estate portfolio. She is reported to own multiple high-value properties including a penthouse in Manhattan, a beach house in Malibu and other homes in Miami Beach and upstate New York. Some of these properties are valued in the millions, reflecting both personal use and long-term investment.

Her taste for luxury extends beyond real estate. Reports suggest King’s collection of high-end vehicles includes brands such as Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Ferrari and other premium models, marking a lifestyle few in broadcast journalism enjoy.

Family and Personal Life King has been open about her life outside the studio, including her role as a mother of two, daughter Kirby Bumpus and son William Bumpus Jr., from her marriage to attorney William Bumpus, which ended in 1993. She has maintained a prominent presence in popular culture, often noted for her long-standing friendship with media icon Oprah Winfrey, which has shaped parts of her public persona.

Endorsements and Public Presence Beyond salary and property, King’s profile has attracted a range of opportunities. She has been involved in endorsements and sponsorships, though she is most known for her broadcasting work. Her influence in media and news has also led to invitations to speak at events, participate in industry panels, and contribute to journalistic conferences.

King’s decision to renew her contract comes amid significant changes at CBS News, including high-profile departures and an ongoing strategic overhaul under new leadership. Her continued role on CBS Mornings is seen as a stabilising presence for the network as it navigates shifting audience patterns and evolving media landscapes.

Her wealth and career achievements, combined with her new CBS agreement, underline King’s enduring influence in television journalism

