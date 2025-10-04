Gaza Peace Plan: Hamas accepts hostage release, Donald Trump says Israel 'must immediately’ stop bombing

Hamas said on Friday it was ready to release hostages held in Gaza under a peace deal proposed by Donald Trump but wanted negotiations on the details and a say in the future of the Palestinian territory, news agency AFP reported.

"The movement announces its approval for the release of all hostages - living and remains - according to the exchange formula included in President Trump's proposal," Hamas said in a statement released on Telegram, adding it was ready to enter talks "to discuss the details".

Donald Trump responds Soon after the Hamas statement, US President Donald Trump said Israel must ‘immediately’ stop bombing Gaza and that he believes Hamas is ready for peace. Trump also shared full Hamas statement which came hours after President Trump issued an ultimatum to the Palestinian militant group, warning that it must agree to a proposed Gaza peace deal by Sunday evening, or it will face more attacks.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

In the statement, Hamas said it agreed to hand over power in Gaza to a body of Palestinian technocrats but said decisions on the territory's long-term future would need to be discussed within a Palestinian framework "in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly".

No mention of its intentions on disarmament Hamas's statement, however, made no mention of its intentions on disarmament, a key part of the US president's plan and a move the group has previously resisted.

Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior Hamas official, told AFP, after the statement, the group welcomed Trump's proposal, but that "without clear terms, criteria, and transparency, we need clarification and confirmation through a negotiated agreement".

"The American proposal is vague, ambiguous, and lacks clarity," Mardawi said.

Hamas had "made our position clear, and we are now waiting to see how the details of the terms will be implemented and clarified", he added.

What is Donald Trump's Gaza Plan? On Monday, White House released the 20-point blueprint for ending the war between Israel and Hamas under which all hostages, living and dead, would be returned within 72 hours of a ceasefire. It refers to a redeveloped "New Gaza" in future.

President Trump laid out a 20-point plan , backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a post war governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory. Trump's plan would establish a temporary governing board that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’ calls for Gaza to become “a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours” and pledges redevelopment “for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough”.