Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight: How, when and where to watch the dazzling sky show

The Geminid meteor shower, one of the most reliable and spectacular celestial events of the year, reaches its peak overnight tonight, December 13–14. Skywatchers could see up to 150 meteors per hour under ideal conditions as Earth passes through the densest part of the debris stream, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

Often producing bright, colourful shooting stars and dramatic fireballs, the Geminids are considered the strongest annual meteor shower and are easily visible to the naked eye from dark locations.

What causes the Geminid meteor shower? Shooting stars occur when tiny particles from space collide with Earth’s atmosphere and burn up in a flash of light. Even fragments no larger than a grain of sand can create brilliant streaks, while larger pieces can generate intense fireballs brighter than Venus.

The Geminids are unusual because they originate not from a comet, but from an asteroid-like object known as 3200 Phaethon, often described as a “comet-asteroid hybrid.”

When is the Geminid meteor shower peak? Peak night: December 13–14, 2025

Predicted peak time: Around 3:00 UTC on December 14 (9:00 pm CST on December 13)

Best viewing window: Late evening through dawn

Overall activity period: November 19 to December 24

Meteor activity increases as the night progresses, with the highest rates expected after midnight and before dawn.

Where do Geminid meteors appear in the sky? Geminid meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini, near the bright star Castor. Gemini rises in the eastern to northeastern sky after sunset and climbs higher as the night goes on.

The constellation is easy to locate:

-Northeast of Orion

-Between Taurus and Cancer

-Marked by the bright twin stars Castor and Pollux

The presence of Jupiter, the brightest starlike object in the sky from late evening until dawn, near the radiant will also make orientation easier for beginners.

Viewing tips -Choose a dark, rural location

-Lie back and scan the eastern half of the sky

-Allow 20–30 minutes for your eyes to adjust

-No telescope or binoculars needed