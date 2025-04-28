Gene Hackman autopsy reveals disturbing details: Actor hadn’t eaten for days, ‘acetone found in system’, more

The final autopsy report of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, has been released. The report reveals disturbing details, including that the Oscar-winning actor had not eaten for days and had trace amounts of acetone in his system, according to documents cited by Fox News.

According to the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico, Gene Hackman had a "history of congestive heart failure" besides “severe chronic hypertensive changes, kidneys”, and “neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer's Disease.” The report also said a "bi-ventricular pacemaker" was implanted in April 2019.

What does Gene Hackman's autopsy report reveal? According to Fox News, “Autopsy showed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement.”

“Remote myocardial infarctions were present involving the left ventricular free wall and the septum, which were significantly large. Examination of the brain showed microscopic findings of advanced stage Alzheimer's disease,” the documents added.

Hackman received a negative test result for Hantavirus. The medical examiner observed, “Testing for carbon monoxide was less than 5% saturation, in keeping with a normal range.”

A toxicology report revealed trace amounts of acetone in Hackman's system at the time of his death. Its test discovered acetone levels at 5.3 mg/dl, whereas reported normal endogenous acetone levels in blood stand up to 0.3 mg/dL. The findings are indicative of an extended period of fasting.

The report stated that the solvent used for chemicals is “also a product of diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis as well as a metabolite following isopropanol ingestion.”

Fox News obtained a search warrant affidavit, stating that detectives had first called the couple's deaths “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation”.

Officials stated that neither Hackman nor Arakawa showed signs of external trauma, prompting New Mexico authorities to immediately open a criminal probe into their deaths.

Who was Gene Hackman? Gene Hackman was an American actor and two-time Oscar winner who died at the age of 95 around February 17 or 18. He had an established career and made his credited film debut in the drama Lilith.

He co-starred with Keanu Reeves in The Replacements (2000), Morgan Freeman in Under Suspicion (2000), Owen Wilson in Behind Enemy Lines (2001), and Sigourney Weaver in Heartbreakers (2001). He also had a cameo in The Mexican in 2001.

Maintenance workers Jesse Kesler and Roland Lowe Begay found his body, along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa's, on February 26.