Gene Hackman: As police officials investigate the causes of death of Oscar winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, the couple's friends recently mentioned that the details of the investigation revealed so far, ‘does not fit.’

Gene Hackman's close friends, Daniel Lenihan, and his wife Barbara, noted that the few details released so far are not ‘at all filled in yet.’ They also added that it ‘just doesn’t fit' with what they knew of their friends, reported CNN.

Hackman was found lying dead next to his wife Betsy, at their home in New Mexico, on February 26, Wednesday. A German shepherd dog, who was kept in a crate, was also found dead in the bathroom, as per reports.

Why do the details about Gene Hackman's death ‘not fit’? The Lenihans told CNN that the last time they saw Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, they were ‘alive and well.’

“Probably never seen a couple that got along and enjoyed each other so much," CNN quoted Barbara Lenihan as saying.

While investigators have not yet determined if Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa died simultaneously, data from Hackman’s pacemaker indicates he was likely deceased for around nine days before his wife.

The pacemaker data shows that Gene Hackman’s ‘last event’ was recorded on February 17, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said, while the death was reported on February 26, as per multiple reports.

Meanwhile, Betsy Arakawa’s body “showed obvious signs of death, including decomposition, facial bloating, and mummification in both hands and feet,” reported CNN, citing the report released by police officials. The detail, however does not add up, as mummification typically begins more than two weeks after death, according to police officers.