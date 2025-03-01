Gene Hackman, wife died likely 9 days ago: What investigations reveal

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife were likely dead for over a week before being found in their New Mexico home, a local sherrif said Friday.

"An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr. Hackman's pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025," Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

"I think that is a very good assumption, that was his last day of life."

Sheriff, who was leading the investigations, also ruled out that they were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning

Mendoza said the initial examination by the medical examiner showed no sign of carbon monoxide, a colourless and odourless gas produced from kitchen appliances and other fuel-burning items. When it collects in poorly ventilated homes, it can be fatal.

Early suggestions, including from Hackman's family, were that they could have been overcome by fumes. Mendoza said as they waited for the results of toxicology tests, which might shed some light on the tablets by Arakawa's body, investigators were now trying to piece together a timeline.

On Wednesday, Hackman's body was found in an entryway. The body of his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, was in a bathroom. She was on her side and a space heater was near her head. Investigators said the heater likely was pulled down when she fell. There also was an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on a countertop. Following this, authorities launched probe.

Speaking about the couple, sherriff said, "I think everybody here understands that they were very private individuals and a very private family."

Hackman's family devastated Meanwhile, in a statement issued Thursday, Hackman's family said they were "devasted by the loss."

"He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa," daughters Elizabeth and Leslie Hackman and granddaughter Annie Hackman said.