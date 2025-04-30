Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa’s autopsy report reveals grim details: ‘Lungs were heavy, congested…’

Days after actor Gene Hackman’s autopsy report revealed unsettling details about his final days, a separate report on Betsy Arakawa — the concert pianist and his wife — has shed new light on the causes behind her death. Betsy Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, as per the autopsy report. Hantavirus is a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings.

Betsy Arakawa, 65, had fluid accumulation in her chest and mild hardening of the vessels that supplied blood to the heart and body, according to the autopsy reports. It also said that her lungs were heavy and congested.

According to the autopsy details, Betsy Arakawa had tested negative for Covid-19 and there were no signs of trauma. She tested positive for caffeine and negative for presence of alcohol or intoxicating substance.

Earlier records from the investigation revealed that Arakawa had made phone calls and conducted internet searches while looking for information on flu-like symptoms and breathing exercises.

What did Gene Hackman's autopsy report say? Betsy Arakawa’s autopsy and toxicology reports were released two days after similar documents on Gene Hackman’s death were made public, confirming his main cause of death was heart disease.

The autopsy report into Gene Hackman's death showed the Oscar-winning actor had not eaten for days and had trace amounts of acetone in his system, indicating prolonged fasting. The actor tested negative for alcohol and intoxicating drugs.

The 95-year-old actor also was in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease and he had tested negative for hantavirus. “Examination of the brain showed microscopic findings of advanced stage Alzheimer's disease.”

Gene Hackman had a “history of congestive heart failure” besides “severe chronic hypertensive changes, kidneys”, and “neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer's Disease.”

“Autopsy showed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement,” he autopsy report mentioned.

The findings showed an extended period of fasting, indicating that he had not eaten in days. The report noted that Gene Hackman's stomach was empty.