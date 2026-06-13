Gene Shalit, beloved ‘Today’ film critic, dies at 100

Gene Shalit, the veteran film critic and arts commentator who became one of the most recognisable faces on American television through his four-decade tenure on NBC’s Today show, has died aged 100.

‘Today’ critic Gene Shalit dies Shalit’s family confirmed that he died peacefully on Friday, describing him as having lived “100 years of an amazing life”. His death marks the end of a career that spanned print journalism, radio and television, during which he became one of the most influential and enduring voices in entertainment criticism.

Known for his trademark bushy moustache, unruly hair, oversized glasses and colourful bow ties, Shalit stood apart from traditional critics. Yet behind the eccentric image was a sharp cultural observer whose reviews reached millions of viewers across the United States. His blend of humour, accessibility and pun-laden commentary made him a household name at a time when film criticism was becoming a prominent part of television culture.

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Four decades on morning television Shalit joined NBC’s Today programme as a contributor in 1970 before becoming the show’s arts editor and full-time critic in 1973. He would remain a fixture on the programme until his retirement in 2010, reviewing films, books and theatrical productions while conducting interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

His long-running “Critic’s Corner” segment became a staple of American morning television and helped establish the role of broadcast critics at a time when newspaper reviewers largely dominated public discussion about films. Media observers have credited Shalit with helping shift critical influence from print publications to television audiences.

Career beyond the screen Before becoming a television personality, Shalit built a successful career as a writer, contributing to publications including Look, Ladies’ Home Journal, TV Guide and The New York Times. He also hosted radio programmes and appeared on popular television game shows, further expanding his public profile.

Born in New York City in 1926 and raised in New Jersey, Shalit developed an early interest in journalism and writing. His career eventually spanned more than six decades, making him one of the most enduring figures in American media.

Beyond his reviews, Shalit became a pop-culture figure in his own right. His distinctive appearance and witty style were frequently parodied on television programmes ranging from Saturday Night Live to animated series such as SpongeBob SquarePants.

While film criticism evolved dramatically during the digital era, Shalit remained closely associated with a period when television critics could shape public opinion on major releases and become celebrities themselves. Alongside contemporaries such as film reviewers Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, he helped bring film criticism into mainstream entertainment coverage.