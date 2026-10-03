George Soros family’s $102 million Democratic funding push ahead of 2026 US midterms - Details here

Soros-linked organisations have contributed $102 million to Democracy PAC, a political action committee founded by billionaire investor George Soros in 2019, Fortune reported citing Federal Election Commission records.

About half of the contribution came from Geosor Corp, a private investment company owned by Soros, while the remainder came from the Fund for Policy Reform, a nonprofit within Soros’ Open Society Foundations, according to the news outlet. The foundation’s board is chaired by Soros’ son, Alex Soros.

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Geosor Corp, which is owned by billionaire George Soros, contributed $62 million to Democracy PAC, an allied super PAC that serves as a major channel for the family's political contributions, Business Insider reported. Another $50 million came from the Fund for Democracy, a Soros-aligned organisation. Separately, George Soros has directly donated under $1 million so far to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the Democratic Party's two principal national fundraising organisations for congressional races, according to the news outlet.

Alex Soros' contributions Alex Soros, who assumed leadership of the Soros family's Open Society Foundation in 2023, has directly contributed about $125,000 so far, the report said.

The largest recipient of his direct contributions has been a joint fundraising committee led by Senator Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, according to Business Insider.

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Jonathan Soros' donations Another Jonathan Soros has directly contributed more than $325,000 during the current election cycle. The largest recipients of his contributions include the Alaska and Iowa Democratic state parties, the report said.

The development comes as Democrats seek to strengthen their campaign finances ahead of the November 2026 congressional elections.

The $102 million contribution also puts the Soros family on pace to exceed George Soros’ $128 million in Democratic political giving during the 2022 midterm cycle.

First midterms since Alex Soros took control The 2026 congressional elections are the first midterm cycle since George Soros transferred control of his political operation to his son Alex Soros in 2023.

Democracy PAC had earlier raised more than $81 million in 2020 and nearly $72 million in 2024, according to reports.

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George Soros, now 96, has financially supported Democratic candidates and political organisations for more than two decades.

Democrats lead in recent polls The fundraising comes as recent polling shows Democrats holding an advantage on the generic congressional ballot.

According to Fortune, an Emerson College national poll conducted on September 21-22 among 1,000 likely voters showed Democrats leading Republicans 53% to 42%. Separately, a Cook Political Report survey of 1,052 likely voters across 37 competitive House districts found Democrats at 49%, compared with 47% for Republicans. The survey, conducted from September 8-11, covered districts that had backed Donald Trump by an average of five percentage points in the 2024 election.

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