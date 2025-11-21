New York commuters face major traffic delays after 5-car crash on Cross Bronx Expressway: Check routes

Commuters taking the Cross Bronx Expressway or the George Washington Bridge in New York City are in for snaking traffic on November 21, NBC NY reported.

The traffic snarl is due to a multi-car accident and fuel spill that has blocked eastbound lanes of the Cross Bronx Expressway from Exit 2A to Exit 2B. Both routes are shut, according to information from the Fire Department of the City of NY (FDNY), it added. The five-car accident resulted in two minor injuries.