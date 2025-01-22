Georgia remains in the grip of a historic winter storm, prompting a State of Emergency as icy roads, bitter cold, and burst pipe concerns dominate the state, as per a news report.

Metro Atlanta is under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m., with officials urging residents to avoid travel as icy roadways pose a significant risk for the morning commute, FOX 5 report said.

At least one person has died due to the extreme cold, underscoring the storm's severity. Officials are calling on residents to stay indoors and check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those without adequate heating.

50+ hours below freezing in Metro Atlanta Metro Atlanta has endured over 50 consecutive hours of sub-freezing temperatures, a streak expected to extend to 60 hours by Wednesday, as per the report. Despite sunshine, minimal warming is forecast, meaning shaded areas will see little ice melt, according to FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley.

“We’re all headed down into the teens by early tomorrow morning,” Chandley said, noting areas with snow, such as Thomaston and Barnesville, will experience some of the coldest conditions. North Georgia temperatures are expected to plunge into single digits, with wind chills dropping to zero or below.

Sunshine brings little relief Although sunshine is forecast for Wednesday, temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing. “Even with sunshine, shaded areas will see very little melting, and icy roads will remain a concern,” Chandley added.

The cold snap is expected to persist through the week, with daytime highs in the 40s by Thursday and Friday, though overnight lows will remain in the teens and 20s. A gradual warming trend is expected to begin over the weekend, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees by Monday.

The average high for this time of year is 54 degrees, but Chandley warns that Georgia won’t approach that mark until the weekend. "This is going to be a very slow thaw," he said.

With the state bracing for more freezing nights, officials are reminding residents to take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain vigilant during this historic cold snap.

