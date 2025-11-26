Georgia (not) on my mind: Judge dismisses racketeering case against Donald Trump over 2020 elections

A judge in Georgia dismissed the racketeering case against US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, which was filed over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 elections.

This development came after the prosecutor who took over the case recently said that he would not be pursuing charges.

The prosecutor, Pete Skandalakis, who is the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, took over the case in September from Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney.

Willis was earlier removed over “appearance of impropriety” after revelations about a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she had chosen to lead the case, as per a report by Associated Press.

On Skandalakis filing his intentions, the Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued an order dismissing the case completely.

“There is no realistic prospect that a sitting President will be compelled to appear in Georgia to stand trial on the allegations in this indictment,” Skandalakis wrote, as per Politico.

“Donald J. Trump’s current term as President of the United States of America does not expire until January 20, 2029; by that point, eight years will have elapsed” he added.

Trump avoids legal persecutions, thanks to 2nd term This abandonment of the case in Georgia is a reflection of how the US President has been able to avoid legal repercussions that once plagued the future of his political career as well as personal liberty.

Trump himself has recently pardoned a number of his associates, including Rudy Giulliani, who were accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election results.

Notably, the charges against Trump of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as hoarding sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, were also dropped after Trump won the 2024 presidential elections. Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith had then cited the longstanding policy of rhe Justice Department against indicting a sitting president.

Trump's former personal lawyer, Giulliani, as well as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, were also defendants in the Georgia case.

Trump's lead attorney in Georgia, Steve Sadow, has welcomed the development. He said, “The political persecution of President Trump by disqualified DA Fani Willis is finally over. This case should never have been brought. A fair and impartial prosecutor has put an end to this lawfare," as per AP.

“The strongest and most prosecutable case against those seeking to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results and prevent the certification of those votes was the one investigated and indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith,” Skandalakis had written in his court filing on Wednesday, as per AP.