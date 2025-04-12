Georgia makes history: Bill introduced to recognise Hinduphobia

In a groundbreaking move, the state of Georgia has become the first in the United States to introduce legislation aimed at formally recognising Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu discrimination. This historic bill, Senate Bill 375, marks a significant step towards addressing the rising cases of Hindu-hatred in the country.

Advertisement

The legislation, backed by both Republican and Democratic senators, seeks to update Georgia's penal code to explicitly define Hinduphobia and empower law enforcement agencies to take appropriate action against hate crimes targeting Hindus.

Background and Significance The introduction of this bill comes on the heels of a marked increase in hate crimes against Hindus across the United States. Indian-origin lawmakers have been vocal about the need for such legislation, highlighting the importance of protecting the rights of the Hindu community.

Advertisement

In 2023, Georgia set a precedent by becoming the first state to pass a county resolution condemning Hinduphobia, demonstrating its commitment to addressing anti-Hindu discrimination.

Read More

Also Read | London School of Economics student claims of discrimination due to ‘Hinduphobia’

Key Provisions of Senate Bill 375 Senate Bill 375 is designed to integrate Hinduphobia into existing anti-discrimination laws, ensuring that state and local enforcement agencies consider this form of prejudice when enforcing regulations related to race, color, religion, or national origin.

The bill defines Hinduphobia as "a set of antagonistic, destructive, and derogatory attitudes and behaviors towards Hinduism."

This definition will guide law enforcement in identifying and addressing hate crimes against Hindus, allowing prosecutors to consider Hinduphobia when determining whether hate crime penalty enhancements are warranted.

Safeguards and Constitutional Protections To ensure that the legislation does not infringe upon constitutional rights, Senate Bill 375 includes provisions safeguarding free speech. It clarifies that the bill does not restrict individuals from engaging in legally protected speech, including expressions related to US foreign policy or international affairs. Advertisement

Additionally, it affirms that the legislation does not conflict with existing federal, state, or local discrimination laws.

If any part of the bill is found unconstitutional, the entire law would be automatically repealed, ensuring that it is enacted as a whole and not in parts.

Also Read | Our UN signal that Hinduphobia exists and will be called out too

Support and Implications The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has expressed its support for the bill, praising the bipartisan effort by Senators Shawn Still, Clint Dixon, Jason Esteves, and Emanuel D. Jones.