Georgia primary election results: Democrat Jasmine Clark wins primary to succeed late US Rep. David Scott

Democrat Jasmine Clark won her party’s nomination on Tuesday to succeed Rep. David Scott for a two-year term representing Georgia’s 13th Congressional District after Scott died in April while seeking another term.

Clark is a state representative, microbiologist and a lecturer at Emory University who has promised to prioritize science in Congress. Her candidacy was boosted by more than $2 million in outside spending by cryptocurrency interests, but Clark said she did not court the support. She outpaced other Democrats including former school board member Everton Blair, state Sen. Emanuel Jones and reality TV personality Heavenly Kimes.

Clark will be the odds-on favorite to succeed Scott for a full term starting next January, with Jonathan Chavez unopposed to become the Republican nominee.

Meanwhile, two-term U.S. Rep. Mike Collins advanced to the Republican runoff for the U.S. Senate in Georgia's primary.

The owner of a family trucking business, Collins, 58, represents a district east of Atlanta. The ally of President Donald Trump calls himself a “MAGA workhorse” and has made immigration enforcement a focus of his candidacy.

Georgia Republicans are looking for a challenger to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. Of the other contenders, Rep. Buddy Carter is playing up his conservative records on Capitol Hill, while former college football coach Derek Dooley pitches himself as a political outsider.

In the Republican primary for governor, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson have advanced to the June 16 runoff, extending a bruising campaign battle.

Trump endorsed Jones last year, and Jones thanked him Tuesday night. A Jones win would boost Trump’s influence in a critical battleground state. The president’s kingmaker record in Georgia had been shaky, failing to dislodge Gov. Brian Kemp and others in 2022 and backing Herschel Walker in a Senate loss that year.

Democratic voters are also considering who should lead the party’s effort to win the governor’s office for the first time since 1998. The candidates include Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor; Geoff Duncan, a Republican-turned-Democrat who served as lieutenant governor; Jason Esteves, a former state senator; and Mike Thurmond, a former state labor commissioner.

US Senate race will help determine Capitol Hill control

Ossoff, 39, clinched his party’s nomination for a second term on Tuesday night. He had no opposition in the primary.

He's the only Democratic senator in the country seeking reelection this year in a state that Trump won in 2024, making his race one of the most closely watched in the country. He has positioned himself as a critic of political corruption, targeting Trump and his sons for business dealings that have enriched the first family.

This is Ossoff’s first reelection campaign. He became Georgia’s first Jewish senator in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Republican primary has been a test of fealty to the president. Collins, who represents a district east of Atlanta, and Carter, who represents a district anchored by Savannah, are playing up their conservative records on Capitol Hill. Dooley says he would back Trump’s agenda without being steeped in Washington politics.

Carter has attacked Collins over a House ethics complaint accusing him of abusing taxpayer funds by paying the girlfriend of a top aide for work she allegedly didn't perform. The Office of Congressional Conduct, after an initial inquiry, has referred the matter to the House Ethics Committee.

Collins denies wrongdoing.

“If taxpayers can’t trust you to properly steward their money, how can they trust you to be a U.S. senator?” Carter asked Collins in a primary debate.

“Buddy,” Collins shot back, “I can tell through your voice that you know how the polling is going out there.”

Collins sponsored a 2025 law that requires immigrants be detained when charged with certain crimes. Republicans believe the issue damages Ossoff because he initially voted against the measure before supporting it after Trump’s 2024 victory.

Huge sums in Republican governor's race

More than $125 million has been spent on advertising in the Republican primary for governor, with more than $66 million of that spent by Jackson’s campaign, according to the latest figures from ad-tracking firm AdImpact. By contrast, Democrats running for governor have only spent about $4 million.

Jones argues that his conservative record as a state senator and lieutenant governor, combined with Trump's support, should make him the clear choice for Republican voters.

“I think Georgia just spoke, y’all,” Jones said at his election night party. “The reason why I know we’re gonna win is because of friends and family members."

He emphasized his support for tax and regulatory cuts and also acknowledged the president.

“I could not leave this stage without thanking President Donald J. Trump,” he said.

Jackson is betting that his outsider pitch will win over antiestablishment conservatives. On Tuesday night, he called Jones a political insider who is “working inside the system for his own benefit.”

“I cannot be bought, and I will not back down,” Jackson said.

On the Democratic side, Bottoms is hoping to win her party's nomination and avoid a runoff. She's been endorsed by former President Joe Biden after serving in his administration and is downplaying attacks on her one-term record as mayor of Atlanta. She's the only Black woman in the Democratic field, which can be a powerful advantage in a state where Black women are the bedrock of the party.

Three other top Democrats have hopes of reaching a runoff. As a former Republican, Duncan argues that he can best attract swing voters to help Democrats win. Thurmond is campaigning on his deep experience in state government and Esteves argues he can build the “multiracial, multigenerational coalition” to win Georgia's young and diverse electorate.

US House primaries Scott's death scrambled the race that had mainly been about attacking him as too old and too absent. Voters in the majority-Black district, which wraps around the southern and eastern suburbs of Atlanta, will also vote in an all-party special election July 28 to fill Scott’s unexpired term.

In the 11th District northwest of Atlanta, Loudermilk announced his retirement and endorsed staffer Rob Adkerson, who's challenged by neurologist John Cowan and Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore.

In the 10th District east of Atlanta, state Rep. Houston Gaines is the top Republican seeking to succeed Collins. Jim Kingston, the son of longtime U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, is the top Republican to take Carter's seat in coastal Georgia's 1st District.

In northeast Georgia's 9th District, three-term Republican incumbent Andrew Clyde fended off primary challenges from former Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon and Hall County Commissioner Gregg Poole.

Democrats hope for an incumbent defeat Tuesday is the general election for Georgia's judgeships. The posts are technically nonpartisan, but eight of the nine justices on the state Supreme Court were appointed by Republicans governors. Democrats are supporting Miracle Rankin in her challenge to Justice Charlie Bethel. They hope a strong Democratic turnout could produce the first defeat of an incumbent justice since 1922.

Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren won over Democrat-supported former state Sen. Jen Jordan on Tuesday. A third justice, Ben Land, is unopposed for a six-year term.

The state Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates allegations of wrongdoing by judges, said in statements dated Sunday that Jordan and Rankin violated rules of judicial conduct by publicly endorsing each other and making statements supporting the restoration of abortion rights.

The commission said it reached its conclusions, which are not a final determination, after receiving and reviewing a complaint about each candidate.