Georgia shooting: Indian woman, three others killed as husband shoots them; children hid in closet to stay safe

An Indian national was among those injured in a shooting incident related to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, according to a report by PTI citing the Indian mission in Atlanta.

The shooting left four people dead early Friday morning while three children were inside the home during the incident in Lawrenceville city, local media reported.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed sorrow over the shooting, confirming that the alleged shooter has been taken into custody and that all necessary support is being provided to the grieving family.

Advertisement

“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” it said on X.

Also Read | At least 3 killed in shooting in Australia a month after Bondi Beach massacre

What did the police reveal? The police responded to a call around 2:30 am on Friday in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of four adults inside the residence, all of whom had been fatally wounded, the report said.

According to the police officials, three children were present as the shooting began, and to stay safe, they hid in a closet.

One of the children was able to call 911, giving essential information that enabled officers to reach the spot in minutes, the report noted, citing investigators. The children were unharmed and have since been picked up by a family member.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jury clears former officer over police response to Uvalde school massacre

Who is the suspect and charges against him? Vijay Kumar, 51, from Atlanta, was identified as the suspect, Fox5 Atlanta reported.

The victims are identified as Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra, aged 43, Gourav Kumar, aged 33, Nidhi Chander, aged 37, and Harish Chander, aged 38, the report said, citing Gwinnett County police.