Georgia University: Emergency alert warns of armed shooter in main library

The University of Georgia issued an emergency alert due to reports of an armed shooter at the Main Library. Authorities advise avoiding the area while first responders are on the scene, and further updates will be provided on the university's emergency website.

Published30 Aug 2025, 06:50 AM IST
The University of Georgia issued an emergency alert due to reports of an armed shooter at the Main Library. (Photo: Representative/@universityofga/X)

The University of Georgia sent out an emergency alert Friday following reports of an "armed shooter" at the Main Library.

According to the post on the official website of the university, “This is an Emergency UGA Police Alert Message for the Athens campus. There has been a report of an armed shooter in the area of Main Library. Please avoid this area. First responders are on the scene. More information will be posted at emergency.uga.edu as it becomes available. Please do not call emergency numbers for information.”

(This is a developing story)

