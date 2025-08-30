Georgia University: Emergency alert warns of armed shooter in main library

The University of Georgia sent out an emergency alert Friday following reports of an "armed shooter" at the Main Library.
According to the post on the official website of the university, “This is an Emergency UGA Police Alert Message for the Athens campus. There has been a report of an armed shooter in the area of Main Library. Please avoid this area. First responders are on the scene. More information will be posted at emergency.uga.edu as it becomes available. Please do not call emergency numbers for information.”
(This is a developing story)