Centre-right opposition leader Friedrich Merz declared victory in Germany’s national election on Sunday after exit polls indicated his bloc was in the lead. Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Merz stated, “It will not be easy,” but emphasized his commitment to forming a governing coalition as swiftly as possible.

Scholz acknowledges election defeat, congratulates Merz Germany’s incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz has admitted to a resounding defeat in the national election, calling it a “bitter result” for his center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

“This is a bitter election result for the Social Democratic Party,” Scholz stated in his first remarks after the polls closed. “It is also an election defeat, and I think that needs to be made clear at the outset.”

Scholz also directed a brief comment to Merz, acknowledging his victory. “Congratulations on the election result,” he said.



Merz's conservatives lead, far-right AfD surges

Centre-right opposition leader Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc emerged as the frontrunner in Germany’s national election on Sunday, though without a decisive victory, according to exit polls by ARD and ZDF public television. The polls showed Merz’s Union bloc securing 28.5-29% of the vote. However, the path to forming a stable governing coalition remains uncertain.

AfD records strongest far-right showing since WWII The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) nearly doubled its support compared to the last election, securing between 19.5-20% of the vote. This marks the strongest performance for a far-right party in Germany since World War II.

Scholz’s SPD faces historic defeat Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) suffered a significant setback, projected to finish in third place with just 16-16.5%—their worst result in postwar history. The Greens, who were part of Scholz’s outgoing coalition, secured 13.5%.

Smaller parties on the edge The hard-left Left Party appeared certain to surpass the 5% threshold needed to enter parliament, with 8.5-9% of the vote. Meanwhile, the pro-business Free Democrats and the newly formed Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance hovered around the 5% mark, leaving their parliamentary future uncertain.

German far-right AfD leader hails 'historic' election result The leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, hailed the party's best-ever national election result Sunday after exit polls gave it 19.5 to 20 percent of the vote.

"We have achieved a historic result," Weidel told cheering supporters at the AfD's election night party in Berlin, adding that the anti-immigration party was now "firmly anchored" in the political landscape and had "never been so strong on a national level".

She told the ARD TV station that "our hand is reaching out" to enter into a coalition government with the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, which came first with at least 28.5 percent according to exit polls.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has ruled out any such alliance but caused uproar last month by bringing a motion to parliament that was passed with AfD votes, breaching a long-standing taboo.

Weidel predicted that if the CDU continued to refuse to work with her party to "implement the will of the people", the AfD would "overtake" them in the next election, expected four years from now.

