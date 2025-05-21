Gerry Connolly, Democratic lawmaker from Virginia, dies at 74 months after revealing cancer diagnosis

US Congressman Gerald “Gerry” Connolly, a Democrat who represented Virginia’s 11th District for more than 16 years, died on Wednesday (May 21) at the age of 75. Connolly passed away at his home, surrounded by family members, months after revealing his battle with esophageal cancer.

Advertisement

Family's statement

The Connolly family released a heartfelt statement mourning his loss and celebrating his life's work: “It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant… passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family.”



Connolly, known affectionately as “Gerry,” served Northern Virginia in public office for nearly 40 years — first as a Fairfax County Supervisor, later as Chairman of the Board, and since 2009, as a US Congressman.

Throughout his career, Connolly was recognised for his commitment to social justice, public transit, environmental protection, and government accountability.

“Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just,” the family said.

Advertisement

In Congress, he was active on international affairs, serving as a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a staunch advocate for democratic values worldwide.

A lasting legacy in Northern Virginia Connolly’s imprint on local infrastructure and civic life is vast — from supporting the expansion of the Metro Silver Line to championing local landmarks like the Oakton Library and the Mosaic District.

“From the Silver Line to the Oakton Library, Mosaic District to the Cross County Trail and beyond, his legacy now colors our region,” the family noted.

He was also deeply respected as a mentor to younger public servants and a tireless advocate for Fairfax County and the greater Washington region.

A void The Connolly family expressed gratitude to the community for its support over the years: “We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion.”

Advertisement

They added: “His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life's work will endure for future generations.”

Architect of Northern Virginia’s modern identity Connolly was a driving force behind the transformation of Northern Virginia, especially the redevelopment of Tysons Corner into a thriving business hub and the successful launch of the Silver Line rail extension to Dulles International Airport.

“Doing big things is difficult — the world is filled with naysayers,” Connolly said in 2022 as the final phase of the Silver Line opened.

His long tenure in local and national politics began with his election to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in 1995. He became chairman in 2003, championing public transit and smart development at a time when Northern Virginia faced explosive growth and gridlock.

Advertisement

From County supervisor to Congress In 2008, Connolly transitioned to national politics, flipping a Republican-held congressional seat by nearly 42,000 votes. In his victory speech, he pledged to reform government operations:

“If we insist the government must work for all of our citizens again, we cannot fail,” he said.

Connolly quickly became known as a tireless reformer and skilled legislator, often clashing with political opponents in heated committee hearings. He brought the same passion he showed in Fairfax to Washington.

A champion for federal reforms As a senior member of the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees, Connolly led numerous efforts to modernize and improve federal government operations.

He cosponsored the landmark Telework Enhancement Act of 2010, which expanded telework opportunities for federal workers, and the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) in 2014 — legislation credited with saving the government billions.

Advertisement

Connolly also held then President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to account during the 2020 election season, accusing them of attempting to weaken the U.S. Postal Service:

“There was a deliberate effort to undermine mail-in voting through the postal service — we cannot be silent on this,” he told reporters at the time.

Leadership in Oversight role In 2023, Connolly reached a new milestone when he was elected as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, defeating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the powerful post.

He used the role to push for transparency in federal agencies and demanded investigations into alleged misconduct by Trump-era officials and adviser Elon Musk.

In a poignant address in April 2025, Connolly revealed that his cancer had returned. He announced that he would step down from his Oversight post and not seek reelection.

Advertisement

“With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years,” Connolly said.