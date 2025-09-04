Trump snaps at journalist when asked on failure to act against Putin to end Ukraine war, says, ‘get a new job’ | Watch

US President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter in the Oval Office on Wednesday, telling him to “get a new job” after being pressed on why he hasn't taken action against Russian President Vladimir Putin for refusing to end the war in Ukraine.

The question came from a Polish Radio journalist, who asked why Trump, despite expressing frustration and disappointment with Putin, has yet to respond with concrete measures.

Trump pushed back when questioned about the lack of U.S. action against Russia, pointing instead to his tariffs on India as an example of punishing Moscow. He dismissed the journalist's line of questioning and told him to “get yourself a new job.”

In the viral video, Trump said, “How do you know there’s no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India - the largest purchaser outside of China, they’re almost equal - would you say there’s no action?”

“That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? And I haven’t done phase 2 yet or phase 3,” Trump added.

“But when you say there’s no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job,” Trump continued. “Because if you remember two weeks ago, I said if India buys — India’s got big problems, and that’s what happened. So don’t tell me about that.”

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of new sanctions against Russia if it does not end its war in Ukraine, stating, “you'll see things happen” should he be dissatisfied with President Vladimir Putin’s response, AFP reported.

“I have no message to President Putin, he knows where I stand, and he'll make a decision one way or the other,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he met Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Putin has shown little interest in participating in the direct talks that Trump claimed he was organising between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Meanwhile, Trump has remained vague about what specific actions he would take if Putin refuses to cooperate.

However, Trump pushed back against accusations of being soft on Moscow, pointing to recent secondary sanctions on India over its purchases of Russian oil and hinting that additional measures could be considered.

(With inputs from agencies)